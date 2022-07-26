TÁR: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Cate Blanchett movie

Cate Blanchett has a new movie coming out in 2022 titled TÁR, so get excited. One of the most heralded actresses of her generation — a two-time Oscar winner — Blanchett is teaming on TÁR with Todd Field, a well-respected director who has not made a movie in 16 years. All of this combines for an exciting collaboration.

TÁR is being pegged as a strong candidate to be a figure in the 2022 movie award races, so to learn more about it, we’ve compiled everything we know about the movie right here.

TÁR releases on October 7 in the US. For those outside of the US, including the UK, TÁR is not expected to arrive until January 2023.

Before TÁR has its release in movie theaters, it is part of the official 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup. The movie screens in competition at the major fall festival, which takes place August 31-September 10.

What is the TÁR plot?

TÁR is an original story written by Todd Field, here is synopsis from Focus Features:

"The film, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra."

In case you were wondering, Lydia Tár is a fictional character, not a real-life composer.

Is there a TÁR trailer?

The teaser trailer for TÁR is unique. For the majority of its two-minute runtime it only shows Blanchett as Lydia Tár blowing a puff of smoke in slow motion, while a voice-over talks about the kinds of plagues that impact people, including the ominous line "and whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad with power." The trailer ends with a scene of Blanchett’s character vigorously leading an orchestra. Watch the trailer below.

A US and international teaser trailer were released, but they are identical save for the ending info about when TÁR is debuting.

Who is in the TÁR cast?

Cate Blanchett leads the way in TÁR as the eponymous character. Blanchett continues to keep herself busy, as TÁR is just one of the movies she stars in during 2022. She is also onboard to voice Sprezzatura in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and is credited as being the narrator for the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil. Some of her recent credits include Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley. Blanchett is already a six-time Oscar-nominated actress and two-time winner (Blue Jasmine, The Aviator). Is TÁR her next opportunity to score a nom?

Also headlining the TÁR cast are Mark Strong (The Kingsman, Zero Dark Thirty), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Paris, 13th District), Nina Hoss (Phoenix, Homeland), Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Game of Thrones), Allan Corduner (Topsy-Turvy, Homeland) and Sophie Kauer, who is making her movie debut with TÁR.

Who is TÁR director Todd Field?

Many could be forgiven for not being overly familiar with Todd Field, as the writer/director has been surprisingly inactive since his last movie, Little Children, came out in 2006. However, with Little Children and 2001’s In the Bedroom, Field had a one-two punch that made him a leading voice in the independent film world.

Those two movies combined for a total of eight Oscar nominations, including three for Field himself — two for writing the scripts and then the other for Best Picture.

Hopefully TÁR marks the start of a more consistent output from Field. He currently has two TV projects lined up, including the TV mini series The Devil in the White City and Purity.

We'll update this post as more information on TÁR becomes available.