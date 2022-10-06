TÁR is rolling out to audiences around the world. The new movie starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Todd Fields is being heralded by critics, particularly for Blanchett’s performance which many think is assured an Oscar nomination (at least). Does another stellar performance from one of the greats in what is proving to be one of the best-reviewed movies sound like something you might be interested in?

TÁR is getting a platformed release, so we’re here to help you figure out exactly when, where and how to watch TÁR.

Let’s take a look.

How to watch TÁR in movie theaters

TÁR releases in limited US theaters on October 7. Specifically, the movie is only showing in New York and Los Angeles. It is then expanding in the US on October 14 to more markets. However, for most international markets, including the UK, TÁR does not premiere until 2023 (January 20, 2023, to be exact for the UK).

The movie is playing exclusively in theaters when it premieres, so you’ll have to check your local movie theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab) to see when and where it is playing near you.

In a bit of fun, Jamie Lee Curtis wants people in Los Angeles to go see TÁR so much that she bought out an entire theater and is letting people sign up and see it for free:

My good friend Cate Blanchett’s new film, TÁR opens in NY/LA this weekend! To celebrate her amazing performance I’m buying out a screening in LA! 1pm Saturday 10/8 at the AMC Century City. Sign up here to reserve a seat: https://t.co/ENryIhr0wzOctober 5, 2022 See more

Of course movie tickets can be pretty expensive (even for Jamie Lee Curtis). If you want to find ways to make a trip to the movies more affordable, movie theater subscription and membership deals are a good way to do that. Offered by many US and UK theater chains, subscribers/members can get free/discounted tickets or a set number of tickets each month for a flat monthly fee; discounts on concessions are also often provided.

Is TÁR streaming?

TÁR is not streaming when it first releases. However, US movie fans could have a pretty good idea of when the movie is going to be available to watch online.

TÁR is produced by Focus Features, which is owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns Peacock. There’s a deal set up with Peacock and Focus Features (as well as Universal Pictures) that has its movies debut on the streaming service first. Typically this comes about 30-45 days after they premiere.

Now, to be clear, nothing has been confirmed about a streaming release and it is unclear if TÁR’s staggered release strategy would impact a planned streaming debut. But if you’re planning on holding out to see TÁR on streaming, you will almost certainly need a subscription to Peacock to do so.

It is also unclear what the international streaming plan for TÁR is going to be at this time.

We’ll keep this page updated when information on TÁR being available on digital on-demand is available as well.

Everything else to know about TÁR

Written and directed by Todd Fields (In the Bedroom, Little Children), TÁR stars Blanchett as Lydia Tár, a world-renowned composer/conductor. TÁR examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world. Watch the trailer right here:

In addition to Blanchett, the movie stars Nina Hoss, Noemie Merland, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner and Mark Strong.