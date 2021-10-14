‘Jack Ryan’ already has his next mission, as season 4 greenlit by Amazon

Fans of the Amazon Original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan have had to wait a long time since the spy’s last mission, but they can take solace in the fact that there is going to be much more coming down the pipe. Ahead of Jack Ryan season 3 launching on Amazon Prime Video, the series has already been renewed for season 4, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter .

Jack Ryan is probably author Tom Clancy’s most iconic character, having been played on the big screen by Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears), Chris Pine (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and most famously Harrison Ford (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger). For the Amazon series, it has been John Krasinski taking over the role.

Debuting in 2018, Jack Ryan follows the character when he is an up-and-coming CIA analyst who is then thrust into a dangerous field assignment. In addition to Krasinksi the series stars Wendell Pierce and John Hoogenakker, while actors including Abbie Cornish, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly have had arcs across the first two seasons. Pierce and Kelly are confirmed for season 3.

Season 2 of Jack Ryan debuted on Amazon Prime on Oct. 31, 2019. And while season 3 is finished with production, the streamer has yet to announce a premiere date. As far as what fans can expect from the long awaited third season, things will pick up as Ryan is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and finds himself a fugitive. Wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction he uncovered, Jack is forced underground and traversing Europe so he can stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

In addition to announcing season 4 for Jack Ryan, the first bit of casting news for that season was included as part of the announcement, with Michael Peña set for an undisclosed role that will have him appear in multiple episodes. Peña is currently best known for his supporting role in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, but he has also starred in Narcos: Mexico, End of Watch and more.

No other details about season 4 were shared at this time.

Jack Ryan is one of Amazon Prime’s marquee original series, alongside The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. To watch all previous episodes of Jack Ryan, or any other Amazon Original series, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.