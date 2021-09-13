‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

Netflix’s historical crime drama Narcos: Mexico has picked up the torch of its predecessor Narcos and remained a popular choice for subscribers. Narcos: Mexico season three is coming down the pipe, so what is in store for fans of the series?

Narcos followed the rise of Colombian drug kingpins, most notably Pablo Escobar, and the attempts by drug enforcement officers to stop them. That series, which began in 2015, ran for three seasons. Narcos: Mexico, meanwhile, follows the same general structure, but has headed north to the titular location of Mexico, this time depicting the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel.

For fans eager to start bingeing Narcos: Mexico’s third season as soon as it drops, here is everything that we know about so far.

What is the plot of ‘Narcos: Mexico’?

The basics of the plot of Narcos: Mexico is the history of the Guadalajara Cartel coming to power in the 1980s. Central to this was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna), who helped solidify different groups of drug pushers. American DEA agents find the new power structure difficult to handle, and when an agent is killed they form a covert squad to take down and punish Gallardo and others.

According to IMDb, season three of Narcos: Mexico will take place in the 1990s, as a war breaks out after Gallardo’s empire splinters. The synopsis reads:

“As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Netflix has announced that this will be the final season of Narcos: Mexico, so this season will conclude the story that the creative team is telling.

Who is in the ‘Narcos: Mexico’ cast?

Diego Luna was the headliner of Narcos: Mexico for the first two seasons, but he will not be returning for season three. There will be plenty of other familiar faces returning to the series, including Scoot McNairy, José María Yazpik, Alejandro Edda, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Gorka Lasaosa and Matt Letscher.

New additions to the Narcos: Mexico cast for season three include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (better known as Bad Bunny). According to IMDb, Wagner Moura, will also appear in some capacity in Narcos: Mexico season three, reprising his role as Pablo Escobar from Narcos.

The key addition to the cast for season three, however, is Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez. Rubino’s character will serve as the narrator for season three, the first female character to take on that role in the entire run of the Narcos franchise.

Netflix has set a premiere of Narcos: Mexico season three for Nov. 5. At that time all 10 episodes of the final season will be available on the streaming service to watch at your leisure.

Narcos: Mexico is one of many high profile Netflix shows releasing this fall. Others include Sex Education, Dear White People, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, Midnight Mass and Colin in Black and White.

Is there a ‘Narcos: Mexico’ trailer?

Netflix announced the season three premiere date with an announcement trailer, which you can watch in full below. It’s a short one, but in it we get our first look (and listen) to Rubino’s journalist, as well as the escalating violence that we can expect as the war breaks out.

How to watch ‘Narcos: Mexico’

The entire Narcos: Mexico series is available to watch on Netflix, or will be when season three debuts on Nov. 5. Catch up with the first two seasons (10 episodes apiece) before the season three premiere date if you need to. You can also watch all three seasons of its predecessor series, Narcos, on the streaming service as well.

Netflix requires a subscription for viewers to watch any of its content, with its base subscription priced at $13.99 per month. For that you get full access to Netflix’s library of original and archive content.