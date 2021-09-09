‘Midnight Mass’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix horror series

Mike Flanagan has scared the pants off of Netflix subscribers twice already with his horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and he will look to do so again with his newest series, Midnight Mass.

Netflix has a big fall planned between all of its original movies that will be debuting on the streaming service and the return of many popular original series like Sex Education, Dear White People, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, as well as brand new series including Cowboy Bebop and Midnight Mass, the latter coming out just as people are starting to get in the spooky mood of Halloween.

Here is everything that we know about Netflix’s Midnight Mass.

What is the plot of ‘Midnight Mass’?

Flanagan’s first two Netflix series focused specifically on haunted houses, but his latest project for the streamer will instead focus on an entire community.

The official plot from Netflix on Midnight Mass is:

“The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.”

You’ll just have to watch to unravel more of the mystery of Midnight Mass.

Who is in the ‘Midnight Mass’ cast?

As noted in the plot, the young priest will be a central figure of Midnight Mass, and he is being played by Hamish Linklater (The Big Short, Legion). Also on the top bill for the series is Zach Gilford and Kate Siegel.

Other members of the Midnight Mass cast include Henry Thomas, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, Igby Rigney, Rahul Kohli, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Alex Essoe, Rahul Abburi, Matt Biedel, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint and Louis Oliver.

Midnight Mass is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 24. The series will feature seven episodes, which as per usual with Netflix will be available for bingeing immediately.

Many other streaming services have opted to go with weekly releases for their original content, but Netflix has always utilized the all-at-once strategy and it’s worked out pretty well for them so far, they are the largest streaming service in the world.

Is there a ‘Midnight Mass’ trailer?

After a teaser had been previously released, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Midnight Mass. The trailer starts out wholesome enough, with Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” playing over beautiful shots of the small, isolated island that the series uses as a setting. Things turn though when Linklater’s priest appears and the song takes on a much darker tone.

Check out the trailer below.

How to watch ‘Midnight Mass’

To watch Midnight Mass you will need to be a Netflix subscriber. If you’re not currently, you can sign up for the streaming service, which offers its base package for a monthly fee of $13.99. Once on board and Sept. 24 rolls around, you can watch Midnight Mass as quickly or as leisurely as you want.

You can also catch up with Flanagan’s previous Netflix outings, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, on the streaming service.