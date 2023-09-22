Strictly It Takes Two 2023: release date, hosts and everything we know

Strictly It Takes Two welcomes Fleur East as the new co-host.

Strictly It Takes Two 2023 is waltzing onto our screens where Fleur East and Janette Manrara will take us behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Now that Strictly is in full swing, fans can enjoy even more ballroom banter as It Takes Two returns to provide some fun bonus content each week.

It's an exciting time for the It Takes Two team as new host Fleur East steps into presenting duties, following the departure of Rylan a few months ago. She will be joining regular host Janette Manrara to bring us all the latest dancing news.

Speaking about the new series, the BBC has teased: "The return of Strictly It Takes Two marks the beginning of an exciting journey filled with rhinestones, twirls, and surprises. Don't miss a beat as Janette and Fleur guide viewers through the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing."

Here's everything you need to know...

Strictly It Takes Two returns to BBC Two at 6.30 pm on Monday, September 25. Episodes can also be watched on demand via iPlayer.

Strictly It Takes Two 2023 hosts

Fleur East is the new It Takes Two co-host. (Image credit: BBC)

This year, singer Fleur East joins Janette Manrara as co-host following her time on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 where she made it all the way to the grand final.

Teamed with dancer and former Strictly professional Janette, the duo are well equipped to guide fans through all the latest news.

Speaking about Fleur joining the team, Janette revealed: "I loved watching Fleur’s journey last year and every single dance that she brought to Strictly was just absolutely incredible so I'm really excited to have her join the team.

"She's already really engulfed herself in the whole world of Strictly so having her by my side and having her excitement and genuine love for the show and understanding for what it's all about is really special. I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Fleur added: "I've got the unique viewpoint of having experienced it all myself and within the last year so it's still super fresh in my mind and I'll be able to identify with the celebs every single week. I think I'm just going to be very honest and just try to connect with them on a human level and get real emotions from their experiences."

Is there a trailer?

No, we don't have any trailers or first looks for It Takes Two.