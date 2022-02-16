'The Masked Dancer UK' 2022: host, judges, and everything we know

'The Masked Dancer' UK 2022 is a must-see for 'The Masked Singer' fans.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 has been confirmed to return for its second series, and if you loved The Masked Singer UK season 3 then you’ll enjoy this masked extravaganza, which promises to be the “most bonkers” yet.

Instead of singing, 12 celebrities will try to keep their identities secret as they perform dance routines in outrageous costumes.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith was crowned the winner of the show as he was unmasked as Carwash. He competed against an array of crazy costumes in the first series, including Knickerbocker Glory, Rubber Chicken, Scarecrow, Beetroot, Flamingo, and many more!

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: “The Masked Dancer wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues.

“With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet.”

Here’s everything we know about The Masked Dancer 2022…

'The Masked Dancer' 2021 had some wacky costumes. (Image credit: ITV)

There is currently no confirmed release date, but ITV have said that it will air later this year.

'The Masked Dancer UK' 2022 host

Comedian Joel Dommett will be resuming his hosting duties for this series after presenting the last 3 series of The Masked Singer and last year’s The Masked Dancer.

Joel Dommett will return to host 'The Masked Dancer' 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

'The Masked Dancer UK' 2022 judges

Last year’s judging panel had Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse. Although all the judges have not yet been confirmed for series 2, we know that former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti will return as judge for this upcoming season.

Bandicoot TV chief Derek McLean confirmed that she would be returning by saying: “Yes, Oti will be back. She is great. She has that level of dance skill and her critical eye is so good for dance. It is a no-brainer that she is coming back.”

Oti managed to successfully guess professional dancer Craig Revel Horwood and model Kelly Brook in the semi-final, with the other judges guessing completely wrong.

We can also presume that the original judging line-up will return for the spin-off, due to them coming back for the latest season of The Masked Singer.

The first season also welcomed guest judges such as John Bishop, David Walliams, and Holly Willoughby.

'The Masked Dancer' judges and host. (Image credit: ITV / Bandicoot TV)

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer out yet, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.