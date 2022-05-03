The Masked Dancer UK announces Peter Crouch will replace Mo Gilligan as judge

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 will soon be on our screens for its second series, following in the footsteps of the highly successful first season of The Masked Dancer UK.

This time, we will be welcoming another addition to The Masked Dancer UK 2022 judging panel, as football legend Peter Crouch will be joining to judge this year’s bizarre dance party.

The former England striker, who is known for his famous Robot dance, will be replacing comedian Mo Gilligan, who is unavailable to appear on this year's show due to touring commitments.

With a catalog of famous friends and being a success on and off the pitch, will Peter be able to guess the dancers' secret identities correctly?

He will be sitting alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse, who will all be casting their eagle eyes over each performance closely as they try and work out what celebrity is behind the mask.

But don't worry, Mo will be making a surprise appearance during the show, along with some other very special guests.

Comedian Joel Dommett will also be resuming his hosting duties for this series after presenting last year's The Masked Dancer as well as The Masked Singer since it began in the UK.

Joel most recently hosted The Masked Singer UK season 3, which only finished earlier this year after crowning former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia the winner as Panda.

Peter will be replacing comedian Mo Gilligan on the judging panel. (Image credit: ITV)

Peter Crouch said: “The show is a firm favorite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I'm currently scrolling through friends' socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves.

“Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!”

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 follows the same premise of The Masked Singer, however, instead of singing, 12 celebrities will try to keep their identities secret as they perform dance routines in outrageous costumes.

To help the panel and detectives at home, clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer as they put on a spectacular dance extravaganza, from ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning commented: “Last series was such a hit with fans, we are delighted to be bringing a brand-new installment of the most bonkers show on TV to our viewers. It’s become compulsive viewing for our audience as families across the country join in unison to shout 'Take It Off' at their TV’s.”

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 will return later this year to ITV and ITV Hub.