'The Masked Dancer UK' — release date, judges, format and all you need to know

The Masked Dancer UK is headed to ITV soon, following the huge success of The Masked Singer which saw a consolidated audience of 10 million viewers tuning in to the finale. The new series will be made up of seven 90 minute long episodes, available on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers.”

The Masked Dancer UK will air late Spring, but an exact release date hasn't been confirmed. Meanwhile, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available to stream on demand via BritBox and the US version is available on ITV Hub.

How does The Masked Dancer work?

The new series sees the nation's favourite guessing game coming back with a twist, as there'll be dance routines as opposed to musical numbers. We'll see celebrity contestants performing unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks, leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Mystery celebrities will compete to be crowned the winner of the competition, and they'll have to work to conceal their identities while hints about who they are are gradually revealed.

Who are the judges for The Masked Dancer?

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will join the judging panel of The Masked Dancer, bringing her wealth of expertise to the exciting competition. Speaking about her role, she said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues — it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Oti will join fellow judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall, who appeared on The Masked Singer and are already very familiar with the format.

Mo Gilligan said: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now — so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Who's hosting the series?

Joel Dommett is returning for presenting duties, after previously hosting The Masked Singer. He'll be the one to introduce all the acts, and ensure he keeps their true identities hidden from everyone involved!

Joel said: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but stay tuned!