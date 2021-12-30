Who is Panda in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK?
The Masked Singer UK season 3 has brought us some magnificent costumes, including a robot bunny (aka Robobunny), Doughnuts and Bagpipes!
But, Panda will have to change their lazy ways to put on an energetic performance to impress the audience and judges alike.
This time, they’ll be grabbing hold of a microphone instead of chomping on bamboo, but who could be hiding behind the furry disguise?
Who is Panda in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues...
We’re truly bamboo-zled by this one, as the one clue we’ve been told so far is: “Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.”
We’ve not been given much information verbally on who this could be, but looking at the fact that it’s a panda dressed as what appears to be an explorer, could they be a famous naturalist or explorer, such as Steve Backshall? The BAFTA award-winning presenter is known for hosting the show Deadly 60 and other documentaries, such as Expedition with Steve Backshall and Deadly Pole to Pole. He’s also a big advocate of conservation.
Another option could be Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan, who has also travelled across the globe filming animals and conservation projects. However, a fun fact about her is that her dream was to perform in the theatre when she was young! So, this could be the perfect opportunity to showcase her talent.
Who is Panda in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues...
Looking at the costume, it reminded us of the character Pat in the series Ghosts, played by Jim Howick (Sex Education, Horrible Histories). In the show, Pat is a ghost of the adventure club leader, who dons a similar outfit to the one Panda is wearing. Could Jim be referencing his character from the show? It may be an obvious assumption, but it would be a smart way to reference the iconic character.
The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
