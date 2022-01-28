‘The Masked Singer’ UK host Joel Dommett reveals hilarious bribe from electrician wanting to know who Panda is

The Masked Singer UK season 3 host Joel Dommett has revealed the hysterical deal he was offered by an electrician if he told them who Panda was.

Although many fans think they’ve worked out Panda’s identity, it seems one person is particularly interested in knowing who’s behind the mask, so much so that the electrician even offered Joel half price on a quote if he spilled the secret.

Joel told The Mirror that he is often quizzed about which celebrities are hiding behind the masks... "I do get asked all the time. Put it this way, I got a quote yesterday from an electrician and he said 'I’ll do it for half price if you tell me who Panda is'. It is not worth it for me but that is what I am dealing with!"

So far, five celebrities have been unmasked, including the lead singer of Keane, Tom Chaplin who was Poodle, tennis star Pat Cash as Bagpipes, singer Will Young was the voice behind Lionfish, Chandelier was M People singer Heather Small, and TV legend Gloria Hunniford was Snow Leopard.

It was also recently discovered that The Masked Singer UK bosses had to make the clues more difficult this year, due to fans guessing who was underneath the masks by finding the answers on Google.

Despite the wild guesses across social media, Joel insists that there are a few famous names that people have still not guessed.

Joel says some celebrities are yet to be guessed by the public. (Image credit: ITV)

"Some people are saying online, and I think I agree, they have made it harder obviously on purpose because in the last few series people were getting names maybe a little bit early,” he said.

"There are a few names that people are definitely not getting. I’m not seeing these names at all. The final is amazing and one of the names I am very excited about."

He also revealed the rule he abides by to avoid telling the top-secret information on who is behind the mask.

"I try as a rule to never say the name of anyone who is in the mask once I have left the studio. I try to block the show out of my mind,” he commented.

Then when it is on I watch it with Hannah [his wife] and sometimes if it is an amazing, amazing thing I might have told her something about it but generally it is best I keep it from her and she can play along. Then when she says a name, I say to her the same thing I say to everyone which is 'hmmm… interesting guess'."

The new series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV this Saturday at 7pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.