'The Masked Singer' fans 'work out' Panda's identity with amazing new theory

'The Masked Singer' UK fans think they know who is hiding in the Panda costume.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 has got fans guessing once again about which famous faces are hiding in a variety of extravagant costumes — but one contestant that has got fans really talking is Panda.

The cute and cuddly character has become a firm favorite with viewers after performing a great rendition of Levitating by Dua Lipa in week one. Panda then sang Panda sang Hot Stuff by Donna Summer for her week two performance and it was clear that the celebrity hiding inside the costume is female.

After hearing the clues about Panda being a "solitary creature" and that this isn't the "first time I’ve been connected to these creatures" fans were adamant that the singer was Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

However, it seems viewers have done a U-turn since, and they are now convinced that Panda is former Neighbours star turned singer, Natalie Imbruglia.

Viewers are convinced that clues lead to Panda being Natalie Imbruglia. (Image credit: ITV)

Before her second performance on the show, Panda said: "Last time, the panel went wild with their guessing, as they explored every option of who I might be, but they'll have to keep trekking if they want to pin a name on this panda."

"Exploring the world and making your way can be a tiring business," she said as she roasted some marshmallows on the fire. However, on the marshmallows it read: "TWDFL," which confused the judges.

"So it's nice to sit back and take some time out and just take it all in. Nature is good for the mind. Sometimes, I think, if you gaze at the stars long enough, you'll become one of them."

Could Panda's hints about being outdoors and exploring be a nod to Natalie Imbruglia growing up in Australia?

Fans are also convinced that TWDFL is the initials of a play that Natalie starred in called Things We Do For Love... could they be right?

Who is hiding beneath this cuddly costume? (Image credit: ITV)

Panda also went on to say, "But I also think that no matter the journey, you'll always find your way home again. Building your career takes time and patience, but if you chip away at it, you'll get there in the end. I'm hoping you'll be all starry-eyed tonight after my performance."

Fans are convinced they have rumbled Panda's identity and took to social media to share their thoughts...

Panda _ natalie imbruglia was in an animated movie and a theatre production of Things We Do For Love. #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 15, 2022 See more

I'm late but I'm convinced Panda is Natalie Imbruglia #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 15, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerUK panda is Natalie imbruglia. In a play called Things We Do For Love. Studied dance including tap. Voiced an animated koala. Been a judge on the X factor. #TheMaskedSingerUKJanuary 15, 2022 See more

Panda has the same voice as Natalie Imbruglia x #MaskedsingerUKJanuary 15, 2022 See more

Other celebrity names that have been mentioned by the panel include Kate Hudson, Renee Zellweger, and Amanda Holden — but who is hiding behind the mask?

For more clues on Panda and to see another celebrity unmasked watch The Masked Singer UK on ITV this Saturday at 7pm.