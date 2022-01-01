Take a wild guess at who could be Snow Leopard in 'The Masked Singer' UK!

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is bringing the winter spirit to our screens with Snow Leopard! We can’t wait to get our claws into guessing who this one could be.

Although their performance may be as icy as the environment they live in, will their singing be able to warm the viewers hearts?

As we prepare to once again be shouting "take it off!”, let’s take a look at some of our guesses for who could be hiding under the fluffy exterior.

Who is Snow Leopard in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues...

The only clue we’ve been given so far is: “This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard.”

Since Snow Leopard is a winter animal, could a winter Olympian be hiding under the snowy spotted fur? Former skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold is Great Britain’s most successful Winter Olympian. Instead of singing the national anthem on the podium, could she be singing a tune or two on stage?

Amy Williams is also a former skeleton racer whose gold-medal-winning skeleton race at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics plummeted her to stardom. She has also taken part in the reality show 71 Degrees North where she took on challenges in the Arctic and survival documentary Alone in the Wild.

Who is Snow Leopard in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues...

This snowy disguise could also hide an explorer or nature expert, possibly someone like the iconic adventurer Bear Grylls who has braved some of the most dangerous terrains.

Or could survival and bushcraft expert Ray Mears be the one to take the stage? Ray has made many nature documentaries over the years, such as Wild China with Ray Mears and Wild Australia with Ray Mears.

They seem to be confident galivanting throughout the fierce wild, but could they face the crazy stage?

Could bushcraft expert Ray Mears be behind the mask? (Image credit: Tin Can Island)

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.