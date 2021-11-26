'The Masked Singer' UK winners: who they are and what they wore!

Can you remember The Masked Singer UK winners and what amazing costume hid their identity?

The last two series have seen a host of stars disguised under the most outrageous outfits from a dragon, alien, grandfather clock, blob, and duck.

The ITV series is presented by comedian Joel Dommett and features a panel of four celebrity judges who try and guess who is hidden beneath the extravagant disguises. Throughout the series, subtle clues are given to help reveal who is beneath the mask, although they are often too cryptic to be of much help!

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is heading soon to ITV (we'll update this page as soon as we know exactly when), but before we all start shouting, "take if off!" at our TV screens, here's a reminder of who has triumphed on The Masked Singer UK stage.

Who won series one of 'The Masked Singer UK'?

What a buzzing performance! (Image credit: ITV)

Series one of The Masked Singer UK premiered on ITV on January 4, 2020. It featured 12 celebrities all hidden beneath the most brilliant and bonkers costumes.

The judging panel was made up of American actor Ken Jeong, TV presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora and chat show host Jonathan Ross.

Take it off!

Sting like a bee! (Image credit: ITV)

The first ever winner was former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts who was crowned champion after wowing the panel and studio audience with her vocals.

Her costume was Queen Bee and her final song was Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

Judge Davina McCall was shocked and thrilled to see Nicola behind the mask saying, "You are amazing, your singing has been just jaw dropping from the very start, that mask gave you a confidence."

Nicola also loved taking part in the show as her Instagram post below shows…

A post shared by Nicola Maria Roberts (@lilcola) A photo posted by on

And the runner up was…?

Jason Manford as Hedgehog. (Image credit: ITV)

Comedian Jason Manford came second in series one, disguised as a very smartly dressed Hedgehog. He sang the classic Cry Me a River as his final song and impressed everyone with his vocal talents.

After finally revealing who he was he said, "I've just loved this show, it's been fabulous," before adding the amazing lengths the show goes to to keep the contestants' identity hidden. "From the moment you leave your house you are in a hoody that says 'don't speak to me', a visor, it's like MI5, it's amazing."

The hoody from the show also came in use again as Jason's Instagram post shows…

A post shared by Jason Manford (@jasonmanford) A photo posted by on

And in third place…

In third place was Katherine Jenkins who was disguised as Octopus and sang the Mary Poppins classic Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious for her final performance. The classical singer was inspired to take part in the show for her daughter who loves octopuses, especially pink and purple ones!

Katherine Jenkins as Octopus. (Image credit: ITV)

She said, "It's been so fun. In my normal career it can be quite serious and quite static and so to be able to do something where you can create a new character and sing songs you would never in a million years sing, it's been really really fun."

She also admitted she had tried her best to hide her operatic voice at the early stages of the competition.

Who won series two of 'The Masked Singer UK'?

Joel Dommett and Sausage. (Image credit: ITV)

Series 2 kicked off on Dec. 26, 2020 and starred 12 celebrities, including singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B but also comedian Lenny Henry, football manager Glenn Hoddle and TV presenter Sue Perkins.

The judging panel saw the return of Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross with comedian and actor Mo Gilligan joining the panel as Ken Jeong couldn't travel from America due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The winner of series one, Nicola Roberts, also joined the panel for the final.

Take it off!

Joss Stone as Sausage. (Image credit: ITV)

The winner of series two was singer Joss Stone who dressed as Sausage. The panel hadn't guessed Joss was hiding beneath her meaty costume and she was delighted to surprise them as the picture below shows!

A post shared by Nicola Maria Roberts (@lilcola) A photo posted by on

Joss had a ball dressing up and said, "Life can be too serious, we should just dress up as chips and sausage and have a sing song." Before adding, "This has been the funniest, most hilarious job I have ever had. I've laughed so much."

The singer was also heavily pregnant during the show and gave birth to her daughter, Violet, not long after filming finished.

And the runner up was…?

Ne-Yo as Badger. (Image credit: ITV)

American singer and song writer Ne-Yo came second, dressed as Badger. The global star belted out Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus in the final and told the shocked panel, "I've had so much fun with this. It's been a great experience."

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) A photo posted by on

And in third place…

In third place was JLS singer Aston Merrygold who was disguised as Robin. The pop star didn't tell his JLS bandmates he was appearing on the show but impressed the panel with his funky dance moves as well as his singing.

Aston Merrygold as Robin. (Image credit: ITV)

His final song was For Once in My Life by Stevie Wonder.