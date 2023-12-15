The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023: release date, panel and more

The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 is sure to be a Christmas TV highlight.

Following on from The Masked Singer I'm A Celebrity special in November and presenter Joel Dommett's hint that more Masked Singer specials could be in the works, we're being treated to a festive installment of the hit show.

This Christmas special is the first of a double helping of fun from The Masked Singer. Along with the festive edition, The Masked Singer UK 2024 kicks off just a few days later on Saturday, December 30. So, we'll be yelling "take it off!" at our TV screens very soon!

Here's everything we know about The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 right now...

The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Day at 7.30 pm.

The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 panel

As you'd expect, The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett.

The panel will also be comprised mostly of familiar faces, as Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross will all be back in the studio trying to figure out who's behind the masks.

In a festive twist, we also know that the four celebs will be joined by popstar, Leona Lewis!

Who are The Masked Singer UK Christmas Special 2023 characters?

Whilst The Masked Singer UK 2024 characters have now been teased, we haven't laid eyes on the characters for the festive special at the time of writing. This also means it's pretty hard to try and start guessing which celebs could be taking part, too!

Given how creative the team usually is, we could be seeing all kinds of crazy creations cropping up this Christmas. Will be seeing Santa unmasked? Could one of the reindeer take to the stage? We'll have to wait and see...

If and when the characters are revealed ahead of the special, we'll be sure to include them here.

Is there a trailer for The Masked Singer UK Christmas special?

No, we haven't been treated to a trailer yet, but as soon as one is released we will update this guide.