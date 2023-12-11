Masked Singer 2024 costumes revealed including Dippy Egg!

ITV has revealed the costume line-up for The Masked Singer UK 2024!

With the costume reveal, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask on The Masked Singer UK season 5, and who Joel Dommett and the panel (Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross) will be yelling "take it off!" at very soon.

The 12 brand-new crazy characters look even wilder than ever and range from Dippy Egg and an Air Fryer to a walking embodiment of the Weather. The Masked Singer UK team has even managed to track down Bigfoot for the new series!

The full costume lineup includes Bubble Tea, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, Weather, Eiffel Tower, Rat, Maypole, Owl, Piranha, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, and Bigfoot. You can get your first look at the new costumes below:

Image 1 of 2 Air Fryer, Bubble tea, Owl, Piranha, Eiffel Tower and Chicken Caesar (L-R). (Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV) Cricket, Weather, Maypole, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg and Rat. (Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

And if you're looking to begin guessing at which celebs might be hiding behind the mask, you're in luck: for the first time ever, we're hearing from each of the characters before the show gets underway. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Here's what each of our mystery guests had to say about their costumes and taking part in the series:

"My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful." Air Fryer: "Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time."

"I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here." Bigfoot: "Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!"

The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV1 very soon. You can catch up with previous seasons of the hit show on ITVX.