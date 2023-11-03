The Masked Singer UK 2024: panel, presenter and everything we know about season 5

The Masked Singer UK 2024 is heading to our screens as series 5 of the nation's best-loved guessing game kicks off.

The Saturday night entertainment show has become a family favourite over the years, but if you are new to the concept then you're in for a treat. Each series sees twelve mystery celebrities, each playing a character and hiding their identity by wearing an extraordinary costume — all we have to do is guess who is hiding underneath the mask!

Each hidden celebrity will take to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike, but it is only when the character gets voted off that we finally see which famous face is hiding under the costume.

But who will we be adding to The Masked Singer UK winners list this time around? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer UK season 5...

ITV is yet to announce an official release date, but it is thought that The Masked Singer UK season 5 will air in January 2024 on ITV on Saturday nights as in previous years.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 started on New Year's Day 2023 so it is thought it will be the same for the new series.

Least season's costumes were some of the best yet! (Image credit: ITV)

What are the costumes for The Masked Singer UK season 5?

Unfortunately, we won't know what costumes are appearing in the new season until nearer the time, but as each series seems to see the characters getting bigger and better, we can't wait to see what The Masked Singer costume team comes up with this time around.

As soon as the costumes are revealed, we will update this guide.

The Masked Singer UK season 5 presenter

Joel is back to present The Masked Singer season 5. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is back with yet more jazzy suits and hilarious one-liners — hurrah! But this isn't the only time we will see Joel on the Masked Singer stage because he has teased that the team has been dreaming up more spin-off specials after the success of The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity special, which aired just before I'm A Celebrity 2022.

That one-off special saw four ex-I'm A Celebrity stars take to the stage in jungle-themed costumes, with Vernon Kay winning the series after being unmasked as Koala, and by the sounds of things, there are more specials in the works!

Whilst speaking to RadioTimes.com, Joel said: "We may or may not have some very exciting specials in the works. It feels like it worked last year, people really liked the I'm A Celeb special and it felt like a really lovely introduction to the entire series.

"It was also just really lovely because those one-off specials, it has everything in the show — because you get that gratification immediately, you find out in that one show who everybody is. It worked really well, and so, yeah, hopefully we've got some specials planned this year — but I won't tell you what they are or whether they're happening... wink, wink", he teased.

Who is on the panel for The Masked Singer UK season 5?

Our favourite judging panel is back. (Image credit: ITV)

Once again we will see Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on the judging panel. However, it has been reported that Rita will miss out on one of the shows due to prior work commitments.

According to The Sun, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders is keeping Rita's seat warm while she is away, and is set to "bring plenty of laughs and energy" according to the publication.

A source revealed: "Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it. She's a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It's a real coup for the show."

Is there a trailer for The Masked Singer season 5?

Not yet, sadly it is a little early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.

Who won The Masked Singer UK season 4?

Charlie Simpson won The Masked Singer UK in 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

The 2023 winner was Busted singer Charlie Simpson who was revealed to be hiding in a rhino costume. Some of the panel guessed his identity correctly and even host Joel said he had been convinced it was Charlie under the rhino mask since the first week.

After his unmasking, Charlie said: "I was terrified the entire time. The thing I was scared most of was remembering lyrics. I often forget lyrics to my own songs on stage, so the last version of 'Try' I did, was the only time I didn't really think about it and I tried to enjoy it."