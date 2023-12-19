The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to give it air-verything they've got is Air Fryer.

As they sizzle onto the stage, which celebrity could be in disguise as Air Fryer?

Who is Air Fryer in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Air Fryer's first clue is: "Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time" and their description reads: "Here for a frying visit."

Another show that's known for being a "petrifying" experience is I'm A Celebrity, so could they be a former I'm A Celeb campmate braving another scary challenge? MasterChef star Grace Dent recently took part and an Air Fryer would be a fitting costume if she were to grace The Masked Singer stage since she is a food critic.

Or could it even be a play on words? "Petrify" can mean "change to stone" so could the star be a famous geologist or environmentalist? Maybe it could be hinting at a famous person with the surname Stone.

Who is Air Fryer in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Air Fryer's costume is rather robotic with a black and white exterior, complete with a digital smiley face and lights on the top, which looks like they could be a relative of EVE from WALL-E.

The costume really isn't giving anything away here, but a random fact we discovered was that Olympic gold medallist runner Sir Mo Farah has his own air fryer brand. This would also fit the description of "here for a frying visit" given his speediness.

This wouldn’t be his first reality TV stint if it were to be him, as he appeared on I’m A Celebrity 2021. Could Mo be behind the mask?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.