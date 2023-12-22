The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to blow everyone away is Weather.

As they prepare to put on a lightning performance, who could Weather be?

Who is Weather in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Weather's first clue is: "You know the weather is very unpredictable" and their description is: "Ready to storm the stage."

This clue could be hinting that the celebrity's personality is as unpredictable as the weather or maybe they host a game show with unpredictable outcomes.

Another way of looking at the clue is that it could also mean that the star under the mask is someone we least expect?

Who is Weather in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Weather has a cloud head with a sun on their left and lightning bolts on the right, as well as another cloud on their right shoulder. They have a long blue dress with droplets hanging down at the sleeves to resemble rain and the bottom transitions into a white colour.

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood is someone who comes to mind. She is the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast and has presented the BBC's The Weather Show, as well as The Great British Weather.

Although this is probably way too obvious of a guess, it wouldn't be the first time Carol has taken part in a reality show after she competed in Strictly Come Dancing 2015.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.