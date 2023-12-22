Who is Bigfoot in The Masked Singer UK 2024?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume we'll have to sasquatch is Bigfoot.

But who could be in disguise as the elusive Bigfoot?

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Bigfoot's first clue is: "Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!" and their description is: "Things are about to get hairy."

Could this celebrity have a well-known catchphrase they use to entertain the audience? Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly still uses the late Sir Bruce Forsyth's iconic catchphrase where they encourage the audience to "Keeeep dancing!"

The enduring catchphrase continues to be used by Strictly now even after Bruce's passing, with Tess and her new partner Claudia Winkleman saying it at the end of every show.

Could this clue be a hint to the synonymous Strictly catchphrase she says?

Bigfoot is a brown and hairy sasquatch-like creature with purple lines across their body, along with purple paws and toes. They also have a cast on their leg and walk with a crutch.

What probably has us confused the most are the random purple lines across Bigfoot's body. Could they have a meaning to the celebrity?

During his stint on I'm A Celebrity 2023, former politician Nigel Farage continuously listed off near-death incidents that happened to him throughout his life, including being run over and being in a plane crash. Could that be the reason behind Bigfoot's broken foot by hinting at Nigel's many casualties?

He's already had viewers baffled by being in the jungle, but could things take an even weirder turn when he turns up as Bigfoot in The Masked Singer?

Or could the masked celebrity be as mysterious as Bigfoot himself? We'll have to wait and see!

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.