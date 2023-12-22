The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to bowl over the competition is Cricket.

Will they prove to be a wick-et singer? We'll have to find out! So who could be behind Cricket's mask?



Who is Cricket in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Cricket's first clue is: "I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!" and their description is: "Ready to bowl you over."

Cricket's first clue is similar to Bubble Tea's, where they both talk about having the freedom to be creative in The Masked Singer. Could the celebrity have a more serious profession and want to bowl us over with their secret talent of singing and dancing?

Who is Cricket in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Cricket is a green cricket wearing cricket attire. He has a green chest plate, white arm pads, gloves, and knee pads, along with green trainers and a cricket helmet.

It's probably way too obvious of a guess, but could the celebrity be a former cricket star? England cricket legend Stuart Broad announced that he was retiring from the sport...but we can't see him swapping his cricket whites for a literal cricket costume!

Although this wouldn't be the first time a sporting legend went on the show, with football icon Michael Owen being unmasked as Doughnuts in The Masked Singer UK 2022. So maybe Stuart could surprise us?

If we're going with the cricket theme, Phil Tufnell is no stranger to reality TV having competed in Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity. Could this be another show to tick off his list?

At the moment we're stumped, but hopefully the show clues can give us more of an idea on who could be behind the mask!

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.