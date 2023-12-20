The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is swapping swimming for singing is Piranha.

As they prepare to put on a fin-tastic performance, which celebrity could be hiding as Piranha?

Who is Piranha in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Piranha's first clue is: "Everything about this show is completely surreal" and their description is: "Hoping they can sink their teeth into their performance."

Well we can agree that dressing up as a Piranha must be a surreal experience! The masked celebrity is clearly determined to put their all into their performance. Could jumping into the deep end be the norm for the star?

Who is Piranha in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Piranha is a giant red fish with purple fins, large white teeth and eyelashes. They are also wearing a set of light blue pyjamas.

Move over, Bananas in Pyjamas we now have Piranhas in Pyjamas! The usually vicious and bloodthirsty fish seems a lot more friendly when you put them in nightwear.

Could this be a clever spin on the iconic children's TV show Bananas in Pyjamas? Maybe the star could have something to do with the famous programme.

Given how deadly a piranha can be, Jeremy Wade could be one of the famous faces behind the mask. He often encounters some of the world’s most dangerous fish on his hit series River Monsters and the biologist has also starred in other popular shows such as, Mysteries Of The Deep, Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters and Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade.

If we’re going with the fishing concept, famous comedians and lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse decided to go on a fishing adventure in their series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. They’re both entertainers, so it would be unsurprising to see one of them take to the stage and perform as Piranha!

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.