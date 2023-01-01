Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer UK? Oh deer, we don't know at the moment, but we will have a crack!

Naturally, a new series of The Masked Singer UK season 4 means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars willing to sing their hearts out.

Fawn is part of the announced costume line-up, but will they have us fawning over their deer-lightful singing skills?

Here's what we know about Fawn so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The only verbal clue we've been given so far is: "They were Fawn to be wild - it's Fawn!"

One celebrity that came to mind was best-selling music artist and actor Marc Anthony. He is the top selling tropical salsa artist of all time, so it would be no surprise if he was willing to storm the stage with his fiery Latin salsa songs in disguise as one of his furry friends — a fawn!

The salsa singer has a love of animals and in 2020, he rescued a deer and named him Bamboo. Marc then expanded his furry family by rescuing two baby goats, which he posted on his Instagram.

Could he want to share his love of salsa and animals at the same time by taking to The Masked Singer UK stage?

And with Marc being a global rockstar he's sure to have a wild side!

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

There's no additional clues on the costume that give away any ideas as to who is behind the mask, but one star who has a special connection with deer is singer and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

When stumbling across a herd of deer in her garden, she took to her Instagram story to share the emotional moment, writing: "Deer make me so emotional. I just think they are so special aren't they. And they always feel like a hidden secret. I felt so lucky to see them this morning just roaming around.

"I only ever see them across the road or something when we visited Grandma in the Forest of Dean so they just seem so special and make me think of special memories."

With Stacey being no stranger to the stage and the animal seemingly having a special place in her heart, this could be the perfect opportunity for her to combine her passion of both music and animals!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.