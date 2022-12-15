The Masked Singer UK season 4: air date, panel, presenter and all we know

Get ready to kick start 2023 with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as The Masked Singer UK season 4 arrives on our screens.

If you are new to The Masked Singer, then get ready to see a brand-new cast of celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes. Each hidden celebrity will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.

Joel Dommett and his handy team of super sleuths, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are back for another packed season of the nation's favorite guessing game. But will they work out which famous faces are hiding under the elaborate costumes? Or will their guesses be as off the chart as Joel's jazzy suits? And more importantly, who will we be adding to our list of Masked Singer UK winners?

Here is everything you need to know about The Masked Singer UK season 4...

The Masked Singer UK season 4 starts on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and will be available to stream on ITVX, ITV's new streaming service.

Who is presenting The Masked Singer UK season 4?

Joel is back with more jazzy suits. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is back with yet more jazzy suits and hilarious one-liners — hurrah! He's even been known to bust a few moves on The Masked Dancer UK 2022 stage... does this mean he could be belting out a tune or two for the new season of The Masked Singer?!

Joel is ready to introduce a new batch of unbelievably bizarre and unique characters to the stage who will leave viewers baffled and bewildered as they attempt to identify which famous face is behind the mask.

There are also some new theme weeks, which Joel has revealed are his favorite episodes: "We've got some theme weeks, which makes it easier to write funny links because you've got a theme. It's a good place to start, makes it more ridiculous! But yeah, it's just the same as usual, but a step further. I think that's what we seem to be doing each time; we're making it more ridiculous, more fun. And, of course, you've got different reveals, so every season is going to feel different."

Who is on the panel for The Masked Singer UK season 4?

The panel are back in the hot seat for another series. (Image credit: ITV)

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan are back in their detective chairs as the guessing game continues for a fourth season. The panel will also be joined by some famous faces towards the end of the series, just like they have been in the past.

Speaking of this year's celebrities and their singing abilities, Rita says: "I say this every time, but I really feel like it’s next level this year. There's a specific two that I feel are just mind-blowing. And there are some real singers in the mix."

Mo adds: "The coolest thing is when you first start recording episode one, it's seeing what characters they have, what costumes there are, and the dancers. But yeah, some of the people that are revealed this year, I'm like, 'wow!'."

What are the costumes for The Masked Singer UK Season 4?

It feels like the outfits for The Masked Singer just get bigger and better every year, so we can't wait to see what costumes are heading to our screens at the start of the year. The characters in this year's show are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but as soon as they are revealed we will add them to this page.

One thing we do know, however, is that there is a celebrity duo for the first time ever, and they will be dressed as 'Cat and Mouse'. Speaking of having a pair of singers for the first time, Davina said: "It's funny because you'd think, 'Oh. Well, there are two of them. If they're a duo, then it's easier to guess'. But I've been looking at them thinking, 'You're not a couple,' but then they might be acting like they are a couple."

Jonathan adds: "So it makes it a bit harder to guess because the clues could be about one of them or both of them, you know what I mean? So it's harder in many ways but it's a lot more fun to watch because you try and pick up from them what is their relationship. Are they people who are together off-screen? Are they people who work together? So it feels like a different element and it means that they can do different things on stage together as well. So you have a different kind of comic dynamic going on there."

Who won the last series of The Masked Singer UK?

Natalie Imbruglia as Panda in season 3. (Image credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK season 3 saw former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia crowned the winner after being unmasked as Panda. Natalie beat Westlife star Mark Feehily, who came in third as Robobunny while singing sensation Charlotte Church came second as Mushroom.

The Masked Singer UK season 2 saw Aston Merrygold as Robin, Ne-Yo as Badger, and Joss Stone as Sausage all battle it out in the final. In the end, it was Joss Stone who took home the series 2 winners crown after doing a brilliant job of keeping the panel and viewers at home guessing until the very end.

The Masked Singer UK season 1 saw Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Jason Manford as Hedgehog and Katherine Jenkins as Octopus all make it to the final three. It was Nicola Roberts who won the series as Queen Bee, and she then later returned to the show to appear on the panel in the series 2 final.

Is there a trailer for The Masked Singer UK season 4?

There's no official trailer yet from ITV, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this page.