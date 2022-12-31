Who is Jellyfish in The Masked Singer UK? We might get stung but we're going to try and find out!

The Masked Singer is again bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 comes with a whole host of crazy new characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars.

Jellyfish sounds like they'll be one to watch this year, Rita Ora said Jellyfish was one of the characters she was most drawn to, and Davina McCall added: "Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional" when asked if any of the singers had made her cry — could they be our next winner?

Here's what we know about Jellyfish so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The one clue we've had so far for Jellyfish is: "They only sing when they're stinging - it's Jellyfish!"

With 'sing' and 'stinging' in the clue, we thought that this could point to one British performer in particular... none other than Sting himself! He's sung in front of many a crowd before both in his solo career and with The Police, but maybe he'd like to take to The Masked Singer UK stage this time around?

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The most obvious answer would seem to be someone connected with the ocean, but that seems way too obvious for The Masked Singer team. The costume itself is full of fancy ruffles and bright colours and looks like it could find a home among the glitz and glam of Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice, so maybe a pro like Karen Hauer or Dianne Buswell could be hiding inside.

Another potential idea could come from the Jellyfish that appeared in The Masked Singer US's fourth season when a green and black Jellyfish Jellyfish was eventually unmasked as the pro snowboarder, Chloe Kim. Perhaps this means this Jellyfish will also be an extreme sportsperson from somewhere in the UK?

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.