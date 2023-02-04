The Masked Singer UK fans think Jellyfish has already won the show!

The Masked Singer UK fans are convinced that one of the competitors in this year's show has already won!

They're sure that the talented contestant who is disguised as Jellyfish, scooped victory in the American version of the show - and now she's back to claim the UK crown, too.

So who do they think is behind the mask?

Fans think Jellyfish has already won! (Image credit: Bandicoot TV)

Jellyfish has wowed the fans with her incredible singing voice and has survived this week's double elimination.

That means she's back to sing again next week.

But fans reckon this isn't the first time her alter ego has gone through to the final stages of the competition.

They think Jellyfish is Glee and West End theatre star Amber Riley.

And Amber recently scooped the top spot in the US version of The Masked Singer, where she performed as Harp!

Jellyfish stunned viewers with her rendition of Alone by Heart (Image credit: ITV)

Jellyfish's clues certainly point to her being the Mercedes Jones star.

This week she mentioned being Gooped.

Gwyneth Paltrow - creator of the Goop empire - appeared in Glee alongside Amber Riley.

And another mention of singing with royalty without a crown could be a reference to Amber collaborating with Queen singer Adam Lambert.

Amber won The Masked Singer US as Harp (Image credit: FOX)

Jellyfish sang the classic rock track Alone, by Heart, in this evening's show, amazing the viewers at home and the judges with her stunning voice.

And Jonathan Ross thrilled fans when he guessed that she could be Amber Riley, because they totally agree!

"Jellyfish has got to be Amber Riley," wrote one adamant fan. While another added that she was "sensational".

So #jellyfish has got to be Amber Riley?! She performed with Gwyneth Paltrow (goop) and Glenn Close. What a voice!! #maskedsingeruk @MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/8pQ2kzKOA3February 4, 2023

I do think @Wossy has got Jellyfish - not many have that combination of power, clarity and vocal quality but Amber Riley does. I watched her win #MaskedSingerUSA as Harp and she is sensational. @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/WPWcQe1BE0February 4, 2023

Some viewers were delighted that the US winner could have crossed the pond to claim the UK victory!

"I want her to win it all again," wrote one fan.

And another said Amber could be coming for the UK crown!

After she was Harp who won The Masked Singer US Season 8, now Amber Riley is here on The Masked Singer UK Season 4 as Jellyfish. I want her to win it all again. If Jellyfish is not Amber I'm disappointed, since she's my favourite I still think it's her. #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 4, 2023

Amber Riley is coming for the #MaskedSingerUK crown now that's she as the Masked singer US crownFebruary 4, 2023

But some more sceptical viewers were equally convinced that Amber's success on the other side of the Atlantic meant she couldn't possibly be behind Jellyfish's mask.

"I can't see her doing the UK version too," one fan said.

I don't think Jellyfish is Amber Riley, she was on the US Masked Singer before, I can't see her doing the UK version too #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 4, 2023

With Jellyfish through to sing again next week, we'll have to wait a little longer to find out who's behind the mask!

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday. Check our TV Guide for more information.