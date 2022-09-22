Now that The Masked Singer US season 8 is back, it’s time to play everyone’s favorite guessing game: who was behind the mask?

The show’s new format meant that there were only four performances during the season 8 premiere and only one will move forward after winning the title of Queen/King of Masked Singer for the night. After a breathtaking performance, that title went to Harp. So who is Harp on The Masked Singer?

Harp rose above the noise on opening night to land the distinction of Queen of Masked Singer. Hedgehog and Knight were unmasked and sent home, and Hummingbird’s identity will be revealed in next week’s episode.

Let's look out the clues to try and figure out who Harp is.

Who is Harp on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Harp performed Pink’s "Perfect" and she was pretty darn perfect in the eyes of the fans and judges.

You can watch her performance below.

Who is Harp on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

The show clues were, as always, both helpful and misleading. Just when you think you have Harp’s identity figured out, new possibilities spring up.

Harp revealed that her weakness is "players" and her clue was that she’s a "luxury car fan."

When asked about her proudest accomplishment, the clue provided a wealth of information. "I think maybe the award I won for my acting. No, actually the one I won for my singing. No, it’s probably the one for my comedy because I got to share that with my besties."

And then there’s her package voiceover. As Harp was being introduced, this is what she had to say about herself: "I can’t believe I’m here on premiere night. But I will tell you, life has a funny way of putting you where you need to be. When I was a teenager, I auditioned for the biggest show in the world. It was my dream. But I didn’t fit the mold and was turned down. I was devastated. But I knew I had to keep going. It was my uniqueness that later gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. And became an idol for anyone who felt like an outsider. The no’s in my life made me very strong. But I’m not taking no for an answer tonight."

Who is Harp on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Based on the clues, her voice and her performance style, fans across social media were convinced they knew the identity of Harp. Since she moved on in the competition, it will be a while before her identity will be revealed, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about who she is.

Unlike other Masked Singer contestants who evoke lots of guesses, fans were pretty convinced that Harp is either Glee star Amber Riley or American Idol’s Fantasia Barrino.

The harp on @MaskedSingerFOX is 110% Amber Riley. ABSOLUTELY no way it’s notSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Masked singer spoilers ///// I knew the harp was amber Riley before she opened her mouth bc she said “and I am telling you” lolSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Amber Riley is the Harp and that clue is a reference to when she did The Wiz live. There is absolutely no mistaking those vocals. You've got way too many Gleeks here to try and confuse us. 😂September 22, 2022 See more

All those "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" clues for Harp really point to Amber Riley since she played Effie White in the West End production of Dreamgirls. Also any Glee fan knows that voice!September 22, 2022 See more

I want the Harp to keep going but I want to know who it is. I think Jennifer Hudson or Fantasia @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Fans had their picks for Harp’s identity and so did the judges. Queen Latifah’s name came up, but so did former American Idol contestants Jordin Sparks, Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson.

Based on all of the evidence, we’re going with fans on this one and we think Harp is either Amber Riley or Fantasia. Jordin Sparks is a good guess but she already competed on the show and she’s currently performing on Dancing with the Stars season 31 .

Watch The Masked Singer US Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The latest episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.