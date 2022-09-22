The Masked Singer US season 8 has officially launched, which means fans have started putting their investigative skills to work. One of this year’s featured contestants is Hummingbird.

Although the person behind the costume tried their hardest to stand out among the competition and blow away viewers, it seems Hummingbird’s stint on the series is destined to be short-lived as they found themselves at the bottom of viewers’ picks in week one alongside Hedgehog and Knight.

So, just who is Hummingbird on The Masked Singer US season 8? Here’s what we know.

Who is Hummingbird on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

In their only performance on the show, Hummingbird opted to sing Gavin Degraw’s hit song "I Don't Want to Be." Many fans are familiar with the tune as it was once the theme song for the popular coming-of-age drama One Tree Hill. While Hummingbird’s performance can’t quite rival that of the original track, the energy they evoked from The Masked Singer crowd is definitely commendable. Take a look.

Who is Hummingbird in The Masked Singer US? Show clues

As Hummingbird’s clue package was played, the first clue offered was them stating "competition is in my DNA" while standing on a football field. Hummingbird further explained that they got their start with the help of Shaq and "formed a patriotic team that felt like family." Also in the montage of clues was a football cleat and two candy Ring Pops that were shown as Hummingbird mentioned dominating the Super Bowl.

See if you can put the clues together to figure out who Hummingbird is.

Who is the Hummingbird in The Masked Singer US? Theories

Given the clues offered in week one, it doesn’t come as a surprise that many Masked Singer fans have limited their guesses to the NFL world. From Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to retired NFL player Eli Manning, several viewers think Hummingbird is a current or former football player.

However, with that said, there is a faction of The Masked Singer audience that believes Hummingbird is NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.

@MaskedSingerFOX hummingbird could be @TomBrady who requested Wednesday off from team functionsSeptember 22, 2022 See more

My Guesses for Episode 1 of The Masked Singer Season 8:Harp - Amber RileyHummingbird - Patrick Mahomes/Aaron Rodgers/Tom BradyHedgehog - James Van Der BeekKnight - Bobby Bones pic.twitter.com/1pnSAZurBzSeptember 19, 2022 See more

Eli Manning is the hummingbird on the Masked Singer, I know my guess is rightSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The Hummingbird is Brady. So simple. I wish I could bet on this. Masked Singer is easier than having Biff's newspaper from Back to the FutureSeptember 22, 2022 See more

I still think the Hummingbird is Tom Brady!#TheMaskedSinger #HummingbirdMask @MaskedSingerFOX @kenjeongSeptember 22, 2022 See more

That hummingbird is @IamCKirkpatrick. I’m telling you, it’s him. @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

I think Hummingbird on the Masked Singer is Patrick Mahomes#TheMaskedSingerSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick) on the masked singer sounds so good! Been waiting forever for it, but now everyone knows it's him - his voice is just so distinct. He can't hide it. Love it though. I hope he stays!September 22, 2022 See more

When it comes to the judges, Jenny McCarthy guessed Hummingbird is either singer Rob Thomas or Uncle Cracker, Robin predicted retired NFL player Deion Sanders and Ken Jeong offered the theories of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Watch The Masked Singer US Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.