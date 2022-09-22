The Masked Singer US is back with a new season of the reality competition show, so of course people are wondering what well known celebrities are behind the masks of these elaborate costumes. The Masked Singer season 8 premiered on September 21, but unfortunately for contestant Hedgehog, they were one and done on the show. But who is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer US

Competing in the first round with Knight, Hummingbird and Harp, Hedgehog was voted out and unmasked along with Knight, while Harp beat out Hummingbird to move on (Hummingbird was not unmasked in the first episode).

Here’s what we know about Hedgehog…

Who is Hedgehog in The Masked Singer US?

The person behind the mask of Hedgehog was none other than comedian and Monty Python alum Eric Idle.

Idle is best known for his time as part of the Monty Python comedy troupe, appearing in their movies Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life. However, in addition to acting, he also has a musical background. He wrote "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" that played during Life of Brian, singing it in the movie as well. He also was part of the parody rock band The Rutles and wrote the Broadway musical Spamalot.

On top of all that, Idle revealed on the show that he is a survivor of pancreatic cancer, and was quoted saying that he saw The Masked Singer as an opportunity to get back on stage and see that he can still perform.

Here's Idle's The Masked Singer exit interview:

Who is Hedgehog in The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Hedgehog only got one song to perform, but it was a classic, singing The Beatles' "Love Me Do." The Wrap (opens in new tab) revealed that Idle personally asked Paul McCartney if he can perform the song, with the former Beatle saying, "Yes, absolutely. Please. There’s only one thing I request, if you could tell me what time the show is on so I can be sure to miss it."

Unfortunately, at the time of publication, Idle's performance has not been shared online.

Who is Hedgehog in The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Right away, the clue video gave a significant hint as the Hedgehog was introduced in front of a background featuring the Union Jack flag and various London landmarks. With a British accent to boot, Hedgehog told everyone that this wasn't his first big premiere and that the show is actually among the more "normal" things that he's done. He revealed that he was part of a group that sold out the Hollywood Bowl, the Sidney Opera House and even took part in the Olympics, with massive cult and celebrity followings, including an audience with the Queen.

Among the visual clues were a snake, a man playing a guitar, a parrot and a knight.

Watch the clue package for yourself:

Who is Hedgehog in The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans of The Masked Singer had a variety of guesses for who Hedgehog could be, including, singer Tom Jones, former Beatle Ringo Starr, Martin Short and ... Elon Musk?

#maskedSinger I think the #Hedgehog is Tom Jones @MaskedSingerFOX @JennyMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/1TlyU9rfa3September 22, 2022 See more

At first I thought the Harp would be Fantasia but now I am starting to think that she could be Amber Riley from Glee. I also believe that Ringo Starr is the Hedgehog on the Masked Singer. #TheMaskedSingerSeptember 22, 2022 See more

I just caught a glimpse of “The Masked Singer” and I’m pretty sure the Hedgehog is Elon Musk.September 22, 2022 See more

Others seemed to be able to put the clues together and guess that Hedgehog belonged to Monty Python, with some correctly tabbing him as Eric Idle.

I think the Hedgehog is a member of Monty Python? #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The harp is definitely @MsAmberPRiley. Hedgehog is 100% @EricIdle. Hummingbird has me stumped @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

As for the judges, Ken Jeong guessed Ringo Starr or Elton John, while Nicole Scherzinger thought it might be Bill Nighy. Jenny McCarthy was closer, guessing John Cleese, while Robin Thicke hit the nail on the head, correctly identifying Hedgehog as Eric Idle.

