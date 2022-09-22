The Masked Singer US season 8 has officially kicked off and fans are again playing detective in an effort to figure out the celebrities behind the costumes. One of this year’s featured contestants was the Knight. Although this particular individual adorning the shiny armor was unmasked in the very first episode of the season, he’s already made show history.

So just who is the Knight in The Masked Singer US? Here’s what we know.

Who is the Knight in The Masked Singer US?

The Knight was unveiled to be none other than legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner.

While Shatner is unquestionably most known for playing the iconic Captain Kirk, he has almost 250 acting credits to his name. In addition to the sci-fi staple, the actor has also starred in Boston Legal, The Practice, 3rd Rock from the Sun, the Miss Congeniality films and T.J. Hooker. Additionally, Shatner is a recording artist, although not in the traditional sense. His 1968 album The Transformed Man features him covering legendary songs like The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," but instead of singing, he’s more so performing the lyrics in a spoken word format.

Despite him being booted off The Masked Singer US early in the season, he’s already made history as the oldest contestant at the age of 91. What makes this moment in TV history even more remarkable is knowing that Shatner is still actively working in Hollywood.

Take a look at Shatner’s exit interview:

Who is the Knight in The Masked Singer US? Song picks

In his only performance on the show, Shatner opted to sing Fred Astaire’s "Puttin’ on the Ritz." While his outing on stage may not have been the breakaway performance of the night, there is something that is certainly commendable about a person of his stature singing any song in a costume. Check out his performance.

Who is the Knight in The Masked Singer US? Show clues

A few seconds into the Knight’s clue montage, a statue was brought out of playwright William Shakespeare. The Knight further talked about the fact that he’s worked with Star Wars creator George Lucas and then pointed up to an image of the solar system. Next, he mentioned throwing not one, but two chairs on national TV and then the camera zoomed in on a police badge. Lastly, he held up a cassette tape with the label "covers" taped across it.

Take a look at the clue package below.

Who is the Knight in The Masked Singer US? Theories

Judging by Twitter, it doesn’t appear that fans were stumped as to the Knight’s identity. By and large, many of The Masked Singer US fans guessed William Shatner was behind the costume. Although, there were a few that guessed someone different like Only Murders in the Building’s actor Nathan Lane and former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron.

I am horrible at guessing Masked Singer contestants, but if the Knight isn't Shatner then I will be really surprised.September 22, 2022 See more

I'm saying will Shatner is the knight @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The Knight is totally @WilliamShatner @MaskedSingerFOX 100% Positive. I recognize that voice.September 22, 2022 See more

The Knight on @MaskedSingerFOX is William Shatner, which I know from listening to him sing so often on the @sternshow 🤣September 22, 2022 See more

The Knight is Nathan Lane from the Masked Singer#themaskedsingerSeptember 22, 2022 See more

I think the knight is Tom Bergeron @MaskedSingerFOXSeptember 22, 2022 See more

As for the judges, Ken Jeong guessed the Knight was David Hasselhoff, Robin Thicke guessed Weird Al Yankovic and Jenny McCarthy actually guessed correctly saying William Shatner.

Watch The Masked Singer US Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The latest episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.