The NFL is the king of sports in the US, so it's fitting that fans can watch the NFL on ESPN Plus, the streaming service from cable’s top sports network, with more football available on the platform than ever before.

This season, NFL on ESPN Plus is going to include a number of Monday Night Football games, live studio shows, on-demand original programming and, for the first time, a live NFL game exclusive to ESPN Plus.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on ESPN Plus, from what’s available to signing up for the streaming service.

NFL games on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus has always offered live streaming of sports — from the NHL on ESPN Plus to the MLB on ESPN Plus to college football on ESPN Plus — but it has not offered as much live NFL game action before as it is doing for the 2022 NFL season.

Check out the full schedule of games available to stream on ESPN Plus this year:

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks, September 12, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles, September 19, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, September 26, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars, October 30, 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers, December 19, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, January 2, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Two TBD games during week 18 of the regular season, January 7

NFL Playoffs Wildcard game, January 16, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

All of these games, except for the Broncos vs Jaguars, will be available to watch on traditional TV.

In addition, the Monday Night Football Manningcast is available on ESPN Plus for the Cowboys vs Giants, Rams vs Packers and Wildcard games.

NFL on ESPN Plus content

In addition to live games, programs like NFL Primetime, NFL Matchup, NFL Turning Point and Peyton’s Places are available to stream on ESPN Plus. Subscribers to the streaming service can also read exclusive articles from ESPN.com.

How to sign up for ESPN Plus

There are a handful of ways that you can sign up and start accessing ESPN Plus right away.

The most straightforward way is to simply sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service. There is only one subscription option ($9.99 per month/$99.99 for a full year) and the streaming service works on most devices and TVs, including Roku, Amazon Fire and more.

You can also bundle ESPN Plus with other streaming services, Disney Plus and Hulu, as part of the Disney Bundle. Also, Hulu with Live TV subscribers have access to ESPN Plus as a standard feature.

ESPN Plus is only available to US consumers.