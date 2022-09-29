Vegas Night was a big hit on The Masked Singer season 8 . In addition to show alum Donny Osmond returning as a guest judge (and performer), the night saw three masks come off.

In addition to unveiling the identity of Hummingbird from week 1, Vegas Night ended with two other contestants unmasked — Pi-Rat and Panther — while Harp lived to sing another night.

Here’s what we know about Pi-Rat…

Who is Pi-Rat on The Masked Singer US?

The person behind the Pi-Rat mask was comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. Dunham has brought his sharp as a tack comedy to live in both live tours and in a number of television specials. He’s known for the puppets who perform with him. Among his more popular puppets are Peanut, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and Larry the Advisor.

Who is Pi-Rat on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Pi-Rat only sang one song, but he made it a good one with Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock.”

Who is Pi-Raton The Masked Singer US? Show clues

In terms of clues, the clue package wasn’t exactly helpful at the outset. Pi-Rat was said to like plundering and the clue was that he’s "great at multitasking." Carrot Top’s name was mentioned.

The clue question earned the following response: "I think I have something special to share with the world and you’re getting a little taste of it tonight."

The package voiceover yielded the most clues, though. "Hi ho, sin city babies, it’s time to meet the old Pi-Rat. You see, when I was 8 years old, I wasn’t very popular. But I had a unique way of meeting friends. I always got a laugh. So, me and my crew set sail to achieve the impossible dream. And go where few have gone before: Hollywood, California. My family said that I’ve got talent. But everyone else thought I was a total dummy. I proved them wrong, and now I’m the king of all Pi-Rats. It was a triumph. And while I performed in Vegas many late nights, I was never a leading man. But tonight, I’m the star of this show."

Naturally, things like "laugh" and “total dummy," as well as performing in Vegas late at night, provide big hints about Pi-Rat’s identity.

Who is Pi-Rat on The Masked Singer US? Theories

The Masked Singer fans had a number of thoughts about Pi-Rat's identity.

I think Pi-Rat on The Masked Singer is Jeff Dunham

My Guesses for the Masked Singer S8E2 (Vegas Night):Harp - Amber RileyPanther - Micheal B. JordanPi-Rat - Frankie Muniz

Jeff Dunham will always go with his puppet in every shows including The Masked Singer, but this as Pi-Rat holding his puppet was too very obviously to guess.

The judges had a variety of guesses. Osmond actually nailed it by guessing Jeff Dunham. Ken Jeong thought it was Robert Smigel, Robin Thicke picked Dana Carvey, Nicole Sherzinger guessed Terry Fator and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Steve Carrell.

