It was another thrilling night on The Masked Singer season 8 . Hummingbird’s identity was revealed after his loss in week one. Panther and Pi-Rat were eliminated after facing off with Harp, who once again wowed the crowd with another stellar performance on Vegas Night.

Panther and Harp were neck and neck going into the final elimination, but she won after they both performed "Born to be Wild" in the battle royale.

So who is Panther? Read on for all the details.

Who is Panther on The Masked Singer US?

Panther was revealed to be singer and pastor Montell Jordan, known for hit songs like "This Is How We Do It" and "Get it on Tonite."

Jordan’s height — he’s six-foot eight-inches tall — had the judges completely stumped.

He talked to Billboard (opens in new tab)about the decision to appear on the show. "People have thought it was me on many different occasions, so I thought that if I could disguise my voice and who I am enough for people to see more sides, styles and sounds of me, it would be a great opportunity to fool the judges and allow the world to be able to see that there’s so much more than what they thought was in my biggest song, 'This Is How We Do It.'"

Who is Panther on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Panther performed Nina Simone’s "Feeling Good." He later sang Steppenwolf’s "Born to be Wild" in the battle royale against Harp, who walked away as the week 2 champion.

Who is Panther on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Panther’s likes included cat naps and he was revealed to be a weekend warrior. His hint suggested that he knows a thing or two about being a winner. "Panther believes that victory isn’t just about winning, victory means the world to me."

Here’s his package voiceover, which reveals even more clues: "It’s lucky that I’m here on Vegas night, because one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to always bet on yourself. Right from the jump, I was at the top of my game, and rubbing shoulders with Beyonce. Until one day, people thought I was dead. Even my own family. I had the rare opportunity to attend my own funeral and see how others would remember me. It made me realize, I had more of a legacy to leave. So, I started back at one, to show that I was a scholar, a son, a lover and a leader. Tonight, I’m here to prove that nothing and no one has the power to define me."

Who is Panther on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fan opinions were mixed when it came to the person behind the Panther’s mask.

I Think It's Rue Paul....Panther The Masked SingerSeptember 29, 2022 See more

the panther on masked singer is giving michael b jordan . the creed & basketball clue …idkkk #MaskSingerSeptember 29, 2022 See more

The judges were stumped when it came to Panther’s identity. Guest judge Donny Osmond guessed Andre Drummond, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Billy Porter, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Lamar Odom, Ken Jeong guessed Sam Richardson and Robin Thicke picked Iman Shumpert.

Watch The Masked Singer US Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The latest episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.