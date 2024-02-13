Michael: release date, cast, first look and everything we know about the Michael Jackson biopic

The King of Pop is coming to the big screen, as Michael Jackson is the subject of the upcoming biopic simply titled Michael. This is the latest entry of the music biopic genre that in recent years has included Bob Marley: One Love and Elvis.

Michael features a number of Hollywood veterans helping to bring Jackson's legacy — reportedly including some of its more complicated facets — to life on screen, including Antoine Fuqua as the director, Oscar-nominee John Logan as the writer and Oscar-winner Graham King producing. But to play Michael Jackson, the filmmakers have turned to a new face, but one with a connection to the famous singer.

Find out more about that and other key details for the movie below as we go over everything that you need to know about Michael.

A worldwide premiere date of April 18, 2025, has already been set for Michael.

The movie is currently in production, but even though it is more than a year away, it immediately becomes one of the more anticipated upcoming movies on the calendar.

Michael cast

Playing Michael Jackson in the biopic is Jafaar Jackson, the singer's nephew. Jackson is a singer, songwriter and entertainer, but he is making his acting debut playing his uncle. "With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael," said producer Graham King. "He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

While Jafaar Jackson is new to acting, the rest of the cast for Michael brings plenty of experience. Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) plays Joe Jackson, Michael's father, Nia Long (Missing) plays his mother Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) is playing Michael Jackson's lawyer John Branca.

Michael plot

Here is the official synopsis for Michael from Lionsgate:

"Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

Michael trailer

There is no trailer for Michael at this time. When one becomes available, we'll add it here.

Michael first look

While there’s no trailer, a first-look image of Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson has been shared, depicting him as his late-uncle on the 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.

Jafaar Jackson, Michael (Image credit: Lionsgate)

The photo was taken by Kevin Mazur, who documented Michael Jackson throughout his career, including rehearsals of Jackson's This Is It concerts.

"When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour," said Mazur in a Lionsgate press release. "Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything — he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime — this is how it was."

Antoine Fuqua movies

Antoine Fuqua directs Michael, and while this is his first biopic, he is familiar with telling the story of an iconic real-life figure, having directed the documentary What's My Name: Muhammad Ali. Check out Fuqua's full list of credits right here: