Bob Marley: One Love — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the biopic

One of music's most iconic figures is getting the movie biopic treatment, as Bob Marley: One Love is set to take a look at the life and career of the Reggae legend. The movie comes with the blessing of the Marley family, with Ziggy Marley, Ritat Marley and Cedella Marley all on board as producers.

The music biopic has a long history in Hollywood, with the likes of Elvis Presley (Elvis), Johnny Cash (Walk the Line), Queen and Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Whitey Houston (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) among other famous music acts to have their lives depicted on screen. Marley is as big as any of them, with a fascinating story to tell.

Let's dive into what that story is going to look like and other key details you need to know about Bob Marley: One Love.

Paramount Pictures has set Bob Marley: One Love to premiere on January 12, 2024, exclusively in movie theaters.

At this time there's no information out there on this, but it seems like a distinct possibility the movie could be released a little bit earlier in some areas to ensure that Bob Marley: One Love is eligible for this year's Oscars (it would need to premiere by December 31 for that). Again, nothing is confirmed, but it wouldn't be surprising. We'll update this post if any information on that becomes available.

Bob Marley: One Love plot

Here is the official synopsis from Paramount Pictures for the movie:

"Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music."

The script was written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter.

Bob Marley: One Love cast

Bringing the instantly recognizable Bob Marley to life in the movie is Kingsley Ben-Adir. He is actually no stranger to playing influential historical figures, previously earning rave reviews for his portrayal of Malcolm X in One Night in Miami… . Some of his other roles have included the TV series Vera, Peaky Blinders, High Fidelity and, most recently, Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Playing Marley's wife Rita is Lashana Lynch. This adds to her slew of recent high profile roles like Captain Marvel, No Time to Die, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Woman King and Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Other members of the Bob Marley: One Love cast include James Norton (The Nevers, Happy Valley), Tosin Cole (House Party, Doctor Who), Anthony Welsh (Hanna, The Great season 2), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark, Beau is Afraid), Umi Myers (Silent Witness) and Nadine Marshall (Champion, Small Axe).

Bob Marley: One Love trailer

Kingsley Ben-Adir looks great as Bob Marley in the trailer, while those iconic songs playing as the background to the story depicted here certainly draws you in. Watch the Bob Marley: One Love trailer right here:

Reinaldo Marcus Green movies

Serving as the director for Bob Marley: One Love is Reinaldo Marcus Green. He has been making a name for himself the last couple of years with a pair of high profile projects: the HBO true-crime series We Own This City and the Oscar-winning sports biopic King Richard. His other feature movie directing credits include the indie movie Monsters and Men and Joe Bell. While on TV he has also directed multiple episodes of Top Boy and the docuseries Amend: The Fight for America.