Champion: cast, plot, trailer and all about the south London musical drama

Champion on BBC1 and Netflix is a new series featuring new music from some of the most exciting talent around, and shows what happens when fame collides with family. The drama stars Top Boy actor Malcolm Kamulete and newcomer Déja J. Bowens as siblings Bosco and Vita Champion, whose relationship is fractured as they both try to make it in the music industry. Musician Ray BLK, known for her single MIA, is also starring alongside Nadine Marshall, Ray Fearon and Jo Martin.

Champion is the first TV project for writer and novelist Candice Carty-Williams who says: "Champion is a celebration of black music and of a black family, however fragmented that family might be, and I can’t wait for the world to see their story. Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and UK rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and Netflix globally a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is my dream, as is working with some of the best producers and songwriters making music today to create original tracks for the show."

Here’s everything you need about Champion on BBC1 and Netflix…

Champion is an eight-part series launching on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer in the UK then arriving on Netflix worldwide at a later date. At the moment there’s no confirmed release date but as soon as one is announced we’ll update you on this page.

Is there a trailer for Champion?

You can get a feel for what the drama Champion is like in this teaser trailer below which introduces the cast...

Champion plot

Champion follows rap sensation Bosco Champion (Malcolm Kamulete), who is released from prison and determined to pick up where he left off with his successful music career. However, his dutiful sister Vita’s (Déja J. Bowens) talent is then discovered by Bosco’s rival, Bulla, and she steps out of his shadow to become a performer in her own right. The siblings’ ambitions pit them against one another and their once tight family is torn apart in the process.

Champion cast — Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco Champion

Malcolm Kamulete plays rapper Bosco Champion. Previously, he's played Ra’Nell in the series Top Boy and has also been in The Re-Up and Unearthed Narratives.

Déja J Bowens as Vita

A relative newcomer, Déja J Bowens plays emerging music artist Vita. This is her debut TV drama role.

Déja J Bowens plays Vita. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Champion?

Champion also stars Nadine Marshall (Sherwood, Small Axe) who plays Aria Champion. Musician Ray BLK is Honey Igwe, Kerim Hassan (Once Upon a Time in London) is Memet Karagoz and Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials) is Beres Champion. Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Top Boy), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy), Tom Forbes (Wolf Hall), Genesis Lynea (Silent Witness), Karl Collins (Hollyoaks), Francis Lovehall (Small Axe), Corey Weekes (Coronation Street) and Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks) also star.

SInger Ray BLK is Honey in Champion. (Image credit: Getty)

All about the music in Champion

‘Set in south London, Champion is a celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture,’ says the official release from the BBC. The musical drama features original music from Ray BLK and grime artist Ghetts who is best known for his album Conflict of Interest featuring artists such as Stormzy and Pa Salieu.