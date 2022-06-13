How to watch Sherwood online anywhere in the world

Want to watch Sherwood online? Here's how.

Sherwood is a gripping new British crime drama that is partially inspired by real life events.

The show sees a huge manhunt taking place in a Nottinghamshire mining village after two horrific murders take place, shattering the already fractured community in the process.

As tensions rise, the Met Police arrive, threatening to reopen old wounds caused during the miners' strike in the 1980s. Suspicions will rise between old neighbours and with the police who descend on the town, whilst old police rivals will be forced to bury the hatchet as they try to catch the killer.

Sherwood features a star-studded cast including the likes of David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt and Lesley Manville and promises to be a gritty, raw British crime drama.

Setting up the series, creator James Graham says: "Sherwood is essentially a six-part thriller, but it’s hugely personal to me and inspired in part by real events in my hometown in Nottinghamshire. It is a contemporary drama and at its heart are two devastating killings which spark a massive manhunt and shatter a community that is already fractured after the divisive effect of the miners' strike 40 years before."

Here's how to watch Sherwood online so you don't miss a single episode.

How to watch Sherwood online in the UK

Sherwood premieres on BBC One on Monday, June 13 at 9 pm, with the next episode airing at the same time the following evening.

If you'd prefer to stream it online, Sherwood will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Sherwood online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Sherwood online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to watch Sherwood via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sherwood online in the US

We don't yet know where or when Sherwood will air in the US. As soon as we have any more info we'll update this guide.