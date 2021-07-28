‘Sherwood' —cast, plot, and everything you need to know

Sherwood is a major new BBC1 drama boasting an all-star cast.

Award-winning writer James Graham (Finding Neverland, Ink) has penned the compelling 6-part series, which is inspired partly by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where he grew up.

Sherwood focuses on powerful social and political themes that resonate throughout modern British society as two appalling and unexpected murders cause a huge impact on an already fractured community, leading to a huge manhunt.

As suspicion and tension rise amongst the community, the devastating deaths and the arrival of the Met Police threaten to open a historic wound that was caused during the miners’ strike in the 1980s which heavily scarred the community.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama said: “In blending real and fictional events, James has created a penetrating, heartfelt and purposeful thriller which exposes the tensions and fault lines at the heart of modern Britain. Sherwood is set to be an exceptional series by one of our greatest dramatists and we are proud to be bringing it to BBC1.”

Sherwood will be screened on BBC1 in the UK, but there's no news yet on a release date. It's also not been revealed if it will be shown in the US.

What is Sherwood about?

An all-star ensemble leads this gripping crime drama as it explores the controversial deployment of "spycops" in Britain, a form of undercover policing to seek information that has caused a big scandal across the country. It also tells the raw and gritty reality of a marginalised community forced to re-examine the awful events that occurred years before.

We’ll also see old police rivals Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair of the Nottinghamshire constabulary, played by David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, The Missing) and DI Kevin Salisbury of the Metropolitan Police, portrayed by Robert Glenister (Law & Order UK, Hustle) forced to reunite and bury tensions between themselves to solve the murders.

Sherwood cast

The cast includes Alun Armstrong (The Mummy Returns and Breeders), playing NUM member and miner Gary Jackson along with Lesley Manville (who has been confirmed to play the role of Princess Margaret in The Crown Season 5) as his just as stubborn wife Julie Jackson.

Poirot’s Philip Jackson is entrepreneur Mickey Sparrow along with the rest of the Sparrow family, consisting of Daphne, played by Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton and The Crown), and her son Rory (Line Of Duty).

The other amazing actors joining the cast include Claire Rushbrook (Cathy Rowley), Kevin Doyle (Fred Rowley), Adam Hugill (Scott), Adeel Akhtar (Andy Fisher), Bally Gill (Neel), Joanne Froggatt (Sarah), and Stephen Tompkinson (Warnock).

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for this thrilling crime drama, but we’ll update this page as soon as one has been released.