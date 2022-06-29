Smash hit drama Sherwood to return for second season

Sherwood’s future has been confirmed as it is set to return for a second season.

The critically acclaimed hit series Sherwood has been praised as one of TV’s greatest dramas of recent years as it told the story of two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community.

Award-winning writer James Graham penned the compelling six-part series, which was inspired partly by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where he grew up.

James was just a year old when the miner’s strike began in 1984, yet the scars of that tumultuous era continue to haunt his hometown to this day, which is what led him to tell the story of former pit communities in the Nottinghamshire mining town of Ashfield in Sherwood.

Now, the drama has been recommissioned by the BBC for a second series which will once again see James take inspiration from the pit villages and surrounding towns of his home county.

The BBC has revealed that: “The new series will continue the themes of examining the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain’s industrial past with stories from communities of the 'red wall' towns, the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spy cops’ and how seismic ripples from the past can come back to haunt the present.”

James said: “I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood. These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but — I hope — important ones to explore.

“The East Midlands and former 'red wall' areas like it are never just one thing — politically or culturally — and it’s been the honor of my life to give voice and character to a place I love.

“It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more. It’s also a joy to see our incredible cast be so celebrated, along with lead director Lewis Arnold, who I owe a great debt, and Ben Williams.

Sherwood featured an all-star cast to tell the story including David Morrissey as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair and Robert Glenister as Detective Inspector Kevin Salisbury. (Image credit: BBC)

“None of this would have been possible without House Productions championing and supporting me every step of the way, and without the public-service remit of the BBC."

Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama also commented: “We are thrilled that James Graham and the team at House have agreed to return to the world of Sherwood a second time. This series has been met with an incredible reaction from audiences on the BBC thanks to the amazing work of all involved."

Further information and casting details will be announced in due course.

Sherwood is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It's still to get a US release date.