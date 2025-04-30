Bergerac season 2: everything we know

Bergerac season 2 is on the way, again starring Damien Molony as the Jersey cop.

The reboot of the classic BBC drama was a big hit when it launched on U and U&DRAMA earlier this year, so it's not surprising we're getting a fresh case for Jim to solve.

Damien Molony said: "I'm so excited to be returning for a second series and to be heading back to the beautiful island of Jersey. Bringing this iconic role back has been an incredible experience.

"My predecessor had solved six crimes in the time it’s taken for me to solve one, so I have a bit of catching up to do. I can’t wait to explore the character of Jim Bergerac further and see what case we crack next."

Here's everything we know about the new six-part series...

Bergerac season 2 is likely to be available on U and U&DRAMA in early 2026, although this is still to be confirmed. You can watch the first series of Bergerac on the free streaming service U now. You can also stream the original series, which starred John Nettles, on U.

What's the plot?

(Image credit: UKTV)

Jim is back on the dating scene, while his mother-in-law, Charlie Hungerford, has a new man in her life. Things really take off for Jim when he meets Nicola, a visitor to the island, however, he then gets thrown into another big case.

The makers tease: "When the groom at a wedding reception on the island is found murdered in his hotel room, the wedding party comes under intense suspicion and scrutiny. Jim will have to decipher the victim's cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

Cast

Damien Molony returns as Jim Bergerac, with Zoë Wanamaker back as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier. Further casting is still to be announced including who plays Jim's new love interest Nicola.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but here's the trailer for the first series to give you an impression of what the series is like. The first series got generally positive reviews.

Official Trailer | Bergerac - YouTube Watch On

Bergerac season 2 behind the scenes and more

(Image credit: UKTV)

The new series will be written by Toby Whithouse, alongside Ashley Sanders, Emilie Robson and Faebian Averies.

Helen Perry, head of drama, commissioning, said: "I am so delighted we’re retuning to Jersey for a second series of Bergerac. Toby Whithouse and Blacklight TV have done a remarkable job, taking a much-loved classic and re-inventing it for today’s audience. Damien is mesmerising as Jim, and is matched by Zoë and Robert brilliantly.

"Viewers loved the first series, so we’re thrilled to be taking them back to the beautiful island of Jersey for another thrilling investigation that’s even more twisty than the first."