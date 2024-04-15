Bergerac reboot: everything we know

Bergerac, the hugely popular 1980s cop show starring John Nettles, is getting a modern reboot on the free streaming service UKTV Play and the free-to-air channel Drama.

After years of rumors about a new series, it's finally been confirmed that we're off to Jersey again for more crime capers.

John Nettles won't be starring this time as Detective Jim Bergerac, although maybe he will make a cameo appearance?! The original ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991.

Writer Toby Whithouse said: "It's a rare honor to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience. We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed.”

Here's everything we know…

Filming will begin this summer, with locations including the Channel Island of Jersey, so it's likely the Bergerac reboot will hit our screens either late 2024 or early 2025. However, an official release date is still a way off being announced.

Bergerac cast

The big question is who will play Jim Bergerac? Aidan Turner, David Tennant and James Norton have all been mentioned in connection with the part, but no official casting has been announced.

Plot

Well, we do know that unlike the original the new series will focus on one character-led murder mystery running across all six episodes rather than having a new story in each episode. Teasing the feel of the show, the makers say: "The modern re-imagining will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist, as Bergerac is thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation and challenged to his very core. He will be forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career."

Will the new Bergerac keep the original theme tune?

It should! The original was composed by George Fenton and is easily one of the best TV theme tunes of the 1980s. Fenton won a BAFTA for Bergerac and he went on to gain four Oscar nominations including a Best Original Score nomination for Dangerous Liaisons.



Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.