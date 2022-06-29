Sherwood viewers hail series as 'one of the best British TV dramas' after epic finale

* WARNING — spoilers for all of Sherwood season 1 below *

Sherwood season 1 ended on BBC this week and fans were full of praise for the latest crime drama, with some saying the series was "one of the best" dramas they'd ever seen.

On Tuesday night, Sherwood concluded after the huge twist in the penultimate episode which revealed that Daphne Sparrow (Lorraine Ashbourne) was the spy cop all along, and had been living a fake life for 40 years even having a family and settling down.

Not only that, but Daphne was also the matriarch of a criminal family with Billy's businesses coming under suspicion, so no one really thought she could've been the secret police officer.

But the ending was rather heartfelt as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) told Daphne that no one needed to know her true identity as she had been "put in the middle of that madness" back when she was first given the role.

Meanwhile, Gary Jackson’s killer was finally brought to justice as Scott Rowley admitted to the murder. When asked why he kicked off his violent rampage he wasn't remorseful, and instead explained how he was jealous that everyone had paid attention to Gary and he was considered a nobody.

With Gary's killer brought to justice, his on-screen family got to have an emotional send-off which was spliced with real-life news footage of the devastated miners back in the 1980s, and the ending also paid tribute to ex-miner Keith Frogson, who was tragically killed back in 2004.

With season 1 over, fans are full of praise for the BBC drama with many claiming it's one of the best programs they've ever seen...

That was an exceptional piece of drama. Brilliantly written and outstanding acting. The BBC at its best #SherwoodJune 28, 2022 See more

Watched all 6 hours of #Sherwood in 2 nights and can’t stop thinking about it. The best drama I have seen since, I don’t know when. Years maybe. And boy is it nice hearing the East Midland accent on TV. 👏🏻 https://t.co/Kq8PBRWq44June 28, 2022 See more

#Sherwood Unbelievably good drama, best I have seen this year. As a miner's daughter from a mining village, the last 10 mins of this show spoke to my soul. We need to watch this, not to relive the past, but to learn from it, now more than ever.June 28, 2022 See more

Just finished watching #SherwoodAbsolutely the best thing I’ve seen for years. Everything about this show is top drawer from the cast, cinematography, score, design and what a script? And just how relevant?? Brilliant.June 28, 2022 See more

Wow, just finished #Sherwood and it really is one of the best British TV dramas. What a cast! And the directing! But those scripts. Those scripts! James Graham is one of our greatest writers right now. Just incredible.June 29, 2022 See more

But the good news is that Sherwood season 2 is officially happening, with series creator James Graham saying: "I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood. These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but — I hope — important ones to explore.

"The East Midlands and former 'red wall' areas like it are never just one thing — politically or culturally — and it’s been the honor of my life to give voice and character to a place I love."

You can watch the whole of Sherwood season 1 on BBC iPlayer now.