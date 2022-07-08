Top Boy season 3: cast, trailer and everything we know about the final season

Top Boy season 3 is on the way with a big announcement that two iconic Irish actors are joining the gritty crime drama for its final outing, and it looks like the series is prepared to go out on a high as the story comes to an end.

The Batman's Barry Keoghan and Game of Thrones star Brian Gleeson are joining the line-up for season 3 where they'll be playing two new characters in the Ronan Bennett series, where they'll star opposite the series regulars, and they're definitely exciting additions to the series!

We now know that Top Boy season 3 has entered production so hopefully, we won't have to wait long to find out what happens next, as we continue to follow drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Michael Ward) who are notorious kingpins on the Summerhouse estate.

Canadian rapper Drake and his business partner Adel "Future" Nur join as executive producers and directors working on the third series are Myriam Raja and Will Stefan Smith.

Here's everything we know about Top Boy season 3 before it drops on Netflix...

We don't have a confirmed release date for Top Boy season 3 just yet as it's still in production but watch this space!

Filming has commenced in London so hopefully fans won't have to wait long for the final season. Meanwhile, previous seasons of Top Boy and the original series Top Boy: Summertown are all available on Netflix.

TOP BOY UNCUT: PART ONE@AshleyWalters82, @SaffronHocking, @KadeemRamsay, @AdwoaAboah_ and @OAraloyin fill us in on how they entered the acting game 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rq7TfKCxHgMarch 25, 2022 See more

Top Boy season 3 plot

The third season will, of course, follow on from the previous two instalments which take place in a very short period of time. The second season took place just six months after the first one, but we're not sure exactly where we'll pick up once season 3 is released.

Top Boy season 2 had three primary storylines: the murder of a young boy named Atticus “Ats” Ayittey, domestic abuse victim Lauryn, who couldn’t come back to London as she snitched on Sully to a rival gang member named Leyton, and the redevelopment of the Summerhouse community where Dushane has invested his blood money, but his mother refused to leave the building and has caused complications.

At the end of season 2, Sully shot Jamie after becoming suspicious of him despite the fact Dushane wanted to put Jamie in charge of the streets after meeting up with him in prison, where he offered to work for him in exchange for his release.

Season 3 will no doubt pick up after these dramatic events while characters deal with the fallout from all the problems brought up in the second season, including Sully's decision to go against Dushane and shoot Jamie.

When we have an official plot for Top Boy season 3 we'll be sure to let you know!

Top Boy season 3 cast

We'll be seeing the original cast members returning for Top Boy, with Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi all confirmed to return by Netflix.

We've also got the exciting additions of Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson, who'll be playing new roles of Jonny & Tadgh in season 3, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out more about these newcomers.

Is there a trailer?

A short teaser trailer was released for Top Boy season 3, but we're yet to see a full trailer for what's to come. Still this does mean Netflix has confirmed the news and we've got a quick update - so it's better than nothing!

Once the full season 3 trailer is available we'll share it here, so keep your eyes peeled...