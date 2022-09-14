Secret Invasion: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Marvel series

In some great news for Marvel fans, Samuel L. Jackson is reprising his role as Nick Fury in the Disney Plus original series Secret Invasion.

It’s hard to believe that the last time viewers spotted Fury was in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home. If you’ll recall, he was seen in the film’s post-credits in some kind of Skrulls research facility. He wasn’t being held captive by the shapeshifting alien species, but rather appeared to be doing what he does best — leading. If you need a refresher, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the post-credit clip below.

Fans have to wait and see how Fury’s time with the Skrulls ultimately put him on a new covert mission to preserve the world order in the Marvel universe fans have come to know. But one thing is for certain: it’s good to have the old guard of the MCU make a return, as Nick Fury has been around since 2008’s Iron Man.

Here’s everything we know about Secret Invasion.

So far, the powers that be at Marvel have just stated that Secret Invasion premieres in spring 2023. While an exact release date has not yet been announced, when the series does begin to air, it will do so on Disney Plus in both the US and the UK. We’ll keep you posted as more information trickles in.

Who is in the Secret Invasion cast?

Again, fronting the Secret Invasion series is none other than Samuel L. Jackson playing Nick Fury. There is a good reason that Jackson has been affectionately nicknamed "the hardest working man in Hollywood." The A-list actor has been featured in some of the world's most popular movies over the past several decades. He’s been in things ranging from 1988’s Coming to America to 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. He’s played Shaft in the Shaft films, Darius Kincaid in both The Hitman’s Bodyguard and the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and of course, Nick Fury in the Avenger films. Most recently, he’s portrayed Ptolemy Grey in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

In some exciting news for Game of Thrones fans, Emilia Clarke is making her debut in the MCU. While her character is still being kept under lock and key, based on the footage in the trailer, it looks like she is playing a fierce force not to be taken lightly. Although, this time around she’ll presumably be without dragons.

Other new additions to the MCU for Secret Invasion include Olivia Colman (The Crown, Heartstoppers) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami..., Peaky Blinders).

Rounding out the principal cast is Ben Mendolsohn (Captain Marvel, Bloodline), who has been the main Skrull featured in the MCU to date, Talos.

Also making a return to the MCU but not marketed as main cast members are Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle (Black Monday) as Rhodey and Martin Freeman (Breeders) as Everett K. Ross.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Marvel describes the Secret Invasion plot as the following:

"Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Is there a Secret Invasion trailer?

One of the standout lines from the trailer is Nick Fury stating, "I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." That naturally begs the question, what does this faction of Skrulls want? Check out the trailer.

How to watch Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion airs exclusively on Disney Plus. Those hoping to watch the series will want to make sure they have a subscription to the service. Currently, Disney Plus is offered as both a standalone service and as a part of a packaged deal via the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus.