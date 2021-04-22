'Heartstopper' on Netflix — cast, release date, trailer, plot and our guide to a teen love story

Heartstopper, the poignant novels about identity, friendship and first love, are being turned into a heartwarming new series on Netflix.

Written and created by the author Alice Oseman and helmed by Sherlock and Doctor Who director Euros Lyn, the eight-parter will star Kit Connor (Rocketman, His Dark Materials) as popular year 11 student Nick, who ends up making friends with Charlie in the year below. But as their friendship blossoms, both start to wonder if there could be something more between them.

Here’s everything we know about the uplifting love story Heartstopper…

Although filming of Heartstopper is currently underway in the UK , all eight 30-minute episodes expected to land on Netflix this summer.

What is Heartstopper about?

Heartstopper tells the story of two British teens at an all-boys grammar school — Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick Nelson, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player — who are one day are made to sit together.

The pair quickly become friends, and soon Charlie’s falling for Nick, even though he doesn’t think he has a chance. But over the series romance blossoms and Nick and Charlie discover there’s a strong community of allies and friends around them, while also learning that there’s no "right way" to come out.

"Heartstopper is a celebration of young queer love in all its forms," says the show’s executive producer Patrick Walters. "We hope audiences will take the this story to their hearts."

Heartstopper cast...

Following an open casting that saw over 10,000 people audition, Kit Connor (who played the young Elton John in the film Rocketman) landed the role of Nick Nelson, while newcomer Joe Locke has been cast as Charlie Spring in his first screen appearance. Other casting details have yet to be announced.

"Nick and Charlie have existed as characters for almost a decade, and are two of my most beloved characters, so I was slightly apprehensive about the casting search, but I am so happy and excited that we've cast Kit and Joe," says creator and writer Alice Oseman.

"They're both so talented, sweet, funny and smart, and so perfect. It’s been such fun getting to know them and I can’t wait to see them bring the characters to life on screen."

'Heartstopper' star Kit Connor as a young Elton John in the 2018 movie Rocketman. (Image credit: Alamy)

Heartstopper — what else do we know?

Described as "the queer graphic novel we wished we had at high school" by the Gay Times, Heartstopper has been penned by its original writer and creator Alice Oseman, while Euros Lyn, whose credits include Sherlock, Damilola: Our Loved Boy, His Dark Materials and Doctor Who, directs.

Is there a Heartstopper trailer?

As filming on Heartstopper is only getting underway soon there isn't a trailer yet. But as it seems to be a quick turnaround drama, with the release date being this summer on Netflix, we're hoping the first trailer will appear within a few months. And when it does we'll post it right here...