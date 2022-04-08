Kit Connor — things you didn’t know about about the Heartstopper and Rocketman star

Kit Connor has been on our screens since before he hit double-digits and it’s fair to say his acting career has taken off in a huge way.

Now the Rocketman actor is starring in the new Netflix teen drama Heartstopper playing Nick Nelson (see above), a popular rugby-playing school pupil who falls for another teenage lad in the year below. Kit joins newcomer Joe Locke as the openly gay Charlie who Nick befriends after they are one day made to sit together in class. As their friendship deepens Nick is forced to re-examine his sexuality while navigating the homophobic atmosphere in an all-boys grammar school.

Heartstopper star Kit might be just 18 but he’s already a familiar face both in TV and film. Heartstopper begins on Netflix on Friday, April 22 — here’s everything you need to know about the rising star actor…

1. Kit Connor made his TV debut aged eight

Kit Connor had a minor role in the Channel 4 sitcom Chickens when it was piloted in 2011. The show, which became a series in 2013, was about three men who didn’t go off to fight in World War One and consequently became social pariahs in their village. Kit played Clem, alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Emerald Fennell and Barry Humphries.

2. He played Elton John in the hit movie Rocketman

Not many people get to step into the shoes of a musical legend but talented Kit was chosen to play the teenage Elton John in the 2019 movie biopic Rocketman, which starred Taron Egerton as the older version of the star. In the film Kit got to perform Elton’s 2001 song "I Want Love".

KIt Connor as a young Elton John in the 2018 movie Rocketman. (Image credit: Alamy)

3. He was a schoolboy in south London

Kit is from Purley in the London borough of Croydon. He’s no stage school graduate though – having attended the Hayes Primary School, near Bromley, and then the independent Whitgift School, which takes on some boarders.

4. He bagged the lead role of Nick in Heartstopper after some mega auditions

Kit has teamed up with newcomer Joe Locke in the highly anticipated Netflix drama Heartstopper. There were open auditions for the coveted roles which attracted thousands. Kit was chosen to play popular year 11 student and rugby star Nick, who becomes friendly with Charlie, played by Joe, in the year below. As their friendship blossoms, it seems there might be more to their relationship as they become ever closer.

There's a school romance on the cards in Heartstopper. (Image credit: Netflix)

5. He’s been in Casualty!

In 2013 Kit appeared in the BBC1 hospital drama Casualty. The episode, which aired in December that year, dealt with domestic abuse story and Kit played a character called Barnaby Lee.

6. Kit became a movie star at 10 years old

Kit played youngster Tom Anderson in the movie Get Santa, about a father and son who decide to save Christmas after finding Santa Claus sleeping in their garage as he’s on the run from the police. While making the movie Kit must have picked up tips from the best because he co-starred alongside Jim Broadbent, Rafe Spall, Stephen Graham, Jodie Whittaker, Joanna Scanlan and Warwick Davis.

Kit said: “As soon as I started acting because I love Christmas I knew I wanted my first movie to be a Christmas movie. I was so lucky. Going from small TV parts to a massive feature film was amazing. Surreal.”

Merry Christmas! Kit Connor at 10 with the rest of the cast at the premiere of Get Santa. (Image credit: Getty)

Kit on the movie poster for Get Santa. (Image credit: Alamy)

7. He starred in a David Walliams classic

Kit landed the plum role in David Walliams' 2018 film Grandpa’s Great Escape on BBC1, playing Jack, a boy who helps his grandfather escape from an old people’s home and steal a Spitfire plane. David Walliams said of the role: “It’s a story about a special connection between a grandson and a grandfather - because Jack is the only one who understands Grandpa. I often feel there's a special connection that skips a generation.”

In the film Kit starred alongside acting royalty such as Sir Tom Courtenay, Samantha Spiro, Jennifer Saunders and David Walliams himself.

With Sir Tom Courtenay in Grandpa's Great Escape. (Image credit: BBC)

8. He’s a voice in His Dark Materials

Kit voices the creature character of Pantalaimon in the hit BBC1 fantasy series His Dark Materials. Pantalaimon is the daemon of the main character Lyra (Dafne Keen) and while he could take on many forms, he was most often seen as an ermine and eventually settled as a pine martin. The series also stars Ruth Wilson and Sian Clifford.

Lyra and her daemon Pantalaimon (voiced by Kit Connor) in His Dark Materials. (Image credit: BBC)

9. He has an impressive film CV

After Get Santa Kit went on to appear in movies such as Mr. Holmes, which showed an ageing Sherlock Holmes (played by Ian McKellen) dealing with dementia, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society alongside Lily James, Michael Huisman, Sir Tom Courtenay and Katherine Parkinson, plus he had a role in sci-fi hit Ready Player One.

Starring in war film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. (Image credit: Alamy)

10. He's a TV drama regular

As well as his voice role in His Dark Materials, Kit played Archie Beckles in the CBBC series Rocket’s Island and Bob Sheenan in the BBC1 miniseries SS-GB. He also starred as Russian boy Petya Rostov in the hit BBC1 drama War & Peace.

11. He’s even trodden the boards a few times

Even at such a young age, Kit hasn’t limited himself to TV and film work and has made a name for himself on stage. He played the role of Small Boy in Welcome Home, Captain Fox! at the Donmar Warehouse and played Alexander in Fanny & Alexander at The Old Vic in London.

12. Kit's horror movie

In 2019 Kit played Joe in the film Little Joe. The movie centered around a single mum called Alice (Emily Beecham) who brings home a specially developed new species of plant for her son Joe, which they christen Little Joe. But Alice soon realizes the plant may not be as harmless as she hoped.

13. He’s already a producer and director

Kit is only just old enough to vote but he already has producing and directing credits to his name. He took on the role of producer and director in the short film Moving.

14. He’s already an online sensation

The actor’s Instagram page has 120,000 followers. No wonder, when he posts clips of himself singing Elton John hits while playing the piano. He claimed to be ‘very rusty’ when taking on the classic Rocketman but his followers loved it! Take a look below...

Kit Connor Fact File

Frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Kit Connor? Kit was born on March 8 2004, making him 18 years old.

Where was Kit Connor born? Kit was born in Croydon, London.

Is Kit Connor single? He hasn’t talked about whether he’s currently dating or not.

How tall is Kit Connor? He is rumored to be 5ft 10in.

Instagram: @kit.connor (opens in new tab)

Twitter: @kit_connor (opens in new tab)

