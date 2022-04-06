National Television Awards 2022 — air date, host, new venue, and everything we know

The National Television Awards 2022 is hosted again by Joel Dommett, but this time it's at Wembley.

The National Television Awards 2022 has come around again, so it's time to celebrate all things telly.

In partnership with What’s On TV magazine, the glittering ceremony will see our favourite stars and the best-loved shows of the year rewarded with the most coveted accolades around. The NTAs are unique in being the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a huge nationwide poll.

There's a change of venue for the live NTAs this year. For 2022 only the NTAs switch from London's O2 to take place at London's OVO Arena, Wembley. So you can watch the best on TV as they take to the famous red carpet there. The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett is back hosting the NTAs again in 2022.

Joel says: "I'm so happy to have been asked back. There's already been some terrific TV this year, so I can't wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners. Plus, I've always wanted to shout the immortal words 'Hello, Wembley!'..."

Get ready for the most exciting night of telly awards, with exciting new categories, exclusive live performances and surprise VIP guests. So here's everything you need to know about The National Television Awards 2022...

The National Television Awards 2022 will be broadcast live from Wembley Arena on Thursday September 15 on ITV.

Voting and the nominees for The National TV Awards 2022?

Nominees for the long-list voting for The National Television Awards 2022 have yet to be announced but as soon as they are we'll post them here so you can get voting. The nominations will also be available from the official NTAs website nationaltvawards.com.

How to get tickets to the NTAs

If you'd like to attend The National Television Awards in September 2022, tickets are on pre-sale now at nationaltvawards.com for ClubNTA and on general release from Friday April 8 2022. Wembley here we come!

Our recap on what happened at the NTAs 2021?

Last year’s NTAs ceremony was hosted by The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett, who took over from previous host David Walliams, and is again hosting in 2022. The event saw the juggernaut that is Line of Duty scoop the coveted Special Recognition award. Few were surprised when Ant and Dec were given the best TV presenter award for the 20th time, while Gogglebox was voted the best factual show.

David Tennant won best drama performance for his incredible turn as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV drama Des. Kate Garraway scooped best-authored documentary for her moving film Finding Derek, about her husband Derek Draper’s battle with Covid, while Coronation Street beat EastEnders to the title of best serial drama. Corrie’s Molly Gallagher won best serial drama performance for her turn as Nina Lucas and her hate crime storyline while Ricky Gervais was awarded best comedy for his Netflix show After Life. This Morning was crowned best daytime show while Beat The Chasers was the best quiz show game. The Great British Bake Off, It’s a Sin, I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing also received awards.