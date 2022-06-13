Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu reveals how her character could return

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played notorious villain Meena Jutla, has discussed her ideas on how the serial killer could make her return to terrorise the village once again.

The Emmerdale village has been quiet since Meena was sentenced to 75 years in prison for her horrendous crimes.

But it looks like Paige would like to see Meena return as much as the fans as she revealed her plan on how her character could potentially come back in the future.

Talking to Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) on the red carpet at The British Soap Awards on Saturday, June 11, she said: “Emmerdale has managed to escape prisoners before, so it could happen.

“And if Meena did come back, I think that she would come back with a vengeance like we’ve never seen before. Because she doesn’t like to lose. And she has lost big time by going to prison.

Could Meena make a murderous comeback? (Image credit: ITV)

“So I think that she would want to take down the whole village. Not just Manpreet, not just Liam, everyone. So I think it could be really interesting if she did come back.”

She also gushed about how proud she was to have played such a crucial role in the soap and how no other character compares to the murderous Meena.

“At the time, it was such a whirlwind and I was really busy, so I was just trying to do my absolute best and I’m such a perfectionist, so I was constantly like ‘I’m not doing good enough, I need to do better,’” she revealed.

“And now coming out of it, I’m like, ‘I’m so proud. I’m so proud.’ And I did have the time of my life. Playing Meena was just the most fulfilling thing ever. No character compares to her, in my professional career anyway.”

