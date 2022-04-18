Emmerdale Meena makes her final appearance in the soap as viewers praise “cinematic” exit
By Steven Murphy published
Emmerdale killer Meena makes an emotional goodbye
Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla bowed out of Emmerdale last night, as she was sentenced to life in prison for her catalogue of crimes.
While soap villains traditionally meet their maker when their reign of terror is exposed, Emmerdale flipped expectations by letting Meena live.
Her last-ditched attempt at winning her freedom came last week. After being found guilty of her crimes, Meena took Manpreet hostage. She had planned to make her escape with the help of prison officer Ian.
However, Ian didn’t go through with her scheme, and Meena was caught and thrown back in jail.
So, all that was left was for her to face her fate as the day of her sentencing arrived.
Meena was disappointed when none of the locals came to her sentencing hearing. It was Meena’s last chance to be in the limelight, so the cold-blooded killer was gutted.
However, Manpreet did appear at the last minute, needing to witness her sister’s final fate.
Viewers saw Meena sentenced to life in prison for her three murders – meaning she will remain in custody for the rest of her natural life.
The sentencing saw Meena finally lose her cool, shouting and screaming as she was taken down to her cell.
We last saw Meena pleading “don’t ignore me!”
Meanwhile, Manpreet strode out of the courtroom, having made her peace with what had occurred. Back in the village Liam made a touching speech about why those affected by Meena can’t let her crimes destroy their lives.
With viewers calling for months for Meena to pay for what she had done, many thought this was her perfect finale for the killer character.
They were also happy that Liam and Manpreet seemed to have found some closure.
“Such a powerful episode, with some stellar acting from Paige, and cinematic editing,” said one. While another added, “Great ending to the Meena storyline. And could we please have more of Manpreet striding purposefully through corridors?”
Great ending to the Meena storyline. And could we please have more of Manpreet striding purposefully through corridors? Humina humina #EmmerdaleApril 18, 2022
Such a powerful episode, with some stellar acting from Paige, and cinematic editing!! #EmmerdaleApril 18, 2022
Seeing Meena suffer, upset and weak....#Emmerdale #ITV #Liam #Manpreet pic.twitter.com/d5Y82aKSS3April 18, 2022
But is this really the last we’ve seen of the psychotic nurse? Well, in soap anything is possible…
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.