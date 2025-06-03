Hollyoaks spoilers: PRISON? Grace Black is arrested!
Airs Monday 9 June on E4 at 7pm.
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) finally gets her comeuppance when she’s arrested in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
There is no hiding place for the hardened criminal who has been grooming innocent teenagers and exploiting them to sell drugs and sleep with strangers.
Tonight Grace is reeling when she is very publicly arrested whilst shocked villagers look on.
And that’s not the only shock in store when everyone learns that Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) has been working undercover to help bust the network that was headed up by bent copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain).
At the police station Grace denies any involvement with the human and drugs trafficking operation.
With no evidence to charge her yet, she prepares to leave.
However detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) stops her in her tracks when he breaks some news to her that shocks her to her core.
What has Donny just revealed?
Returning home, Grace walks through the village in a daze, enduring angry stares and insults from her friends and neighbours.
Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) lunges at her only to be stopped by the shocking arrival of Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).
A startled Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) delivers Clare a chilling warning.
Meanwhile, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) who was held captive by DI Banks and his gang for weeks and kept locked up in a deserted manor house , calls Donny and tells him he is ready to talk.
However, is Robbie about to be scared into submission and do a sudden U-turn when one of Banks’s gang members gets to him first?
Elsewhere, a letter left behind leads to heartbreak and unanswered questions for residents, but is all as it seems?
Plus, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) catch Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) watching a recording of her recently revealed grand-daughter, Victoria, and demand to know what is going on.
A weary Dodger finally reveals the truth and Liberty is crushed to learn that Dennis Savage is dead.
Jez steps in to comfort a heartbroken Liberty.
Later on, and in a moment of clarity, a remorseful Grace hands Victoria over to the Blake family insisting it is for the girl’s own good.
But how will her bitter and dangerous sister, Clare, who is Tori’s adoptive mum, react if she finds out about Grace’s serious betrayal?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
